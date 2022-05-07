Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Each weekend, we at NextPit meet to check my selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that caught my eye on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Each week, I will try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data traps or microtransaction hells. In addition to my own discoveries, I also included apps discovered by the NextPit community and shared over our forum, which I invite you to check out.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, you can also check my 5 free apps of last week.

AirNotes (Android)

This application allows you to seamlessly transfer photos from your Android smartphone to your Windows or Mac PC. Once the application is installed on your smartphone and on your PC, you can take pictures with your smartphone or select a handful from your gallery, where they will be transferred in real time over to your PC to a folder of your choice.

AirNotes also offers a one-handed use mode that makes its interface more ergonomic as well as an extension for Word that allows you to add a photo directly to an existing Word document. The connection speed is quite fast and quite stable. The application does not contain any ads or in-app purchases and does not require you to create an account.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required.

You can connect your PC via Wifi manually or with a QR code / © NextPit

Download AirNotes from the Google Play Store

Physics! Fun - Sandbox Game (Android)

This is a game, but I would classify it as a wellness app because it has the same effect as a stress ball. Basically, it's a simulator that allows you to generate shapes and other geometric elements that are subjected to the law of physics. In other words, they are interactive and react accordingly, just like the real world.

So, you can place cubes, circles, triangles, but also particles and even puppets or ragdolls within. Once your elements are generated in the game space, you can trigger events such as explosions and attraction fields to make all of the elements within move in different directions.

In terms of feel, it's a bit like kicking a balloon and smashing a TV with a baseball bat. You can release steam through the digital violence of explosions and projections, but you also have the repetitive nature that is linked to the inertia of the elements, where all of them always end up falling back "on the ground".

I know that I am confusing you with my explanations. I am writing this article on a Friday night and I am giving myself a brain cramp. So watch the trailer of the game below and you'll quickly understand the concept.