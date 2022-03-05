Here they are: Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Every weekend, we meet on NextPit for my selection of 5 free or paid mobile applications and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Every week, I try to bring you the best possible apps that are not data mining traps or microtransaction hells. In addition to my own finds, I also include apps that were recommended by the NextPit community and shared on our forum.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week. We publish this selection every week, you can check out my recommendations for last week's 5 apps of the week.

Papertag (Android & iOS)

Papertag is an application that allows you to create codes and associate them with images, videos, files or links. You can then write these codes on a handwritten note sheet and scan them via the app to access the associated file.

This can be a way to augment your handwritten notes with attachments stored on your smartphone or accessible via your web browser. No account is required and the codes generated on your smartphone cannot be used on another device (unless you have synced it via the cloud). Of course, two iterations of the same code may exist on two different devices, but one will not be able to access the content linked to the other's code and vice versa.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Papertag's OCR (optical character recognition) can be temperamental. / © NextPit

Download Papertag from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store

Regular Notes (Android)

Regular Notes is an all-in-one productivity app that caught my eye. You can create notes, to-do lists, voice notes, access a budget manager, an emotional journal, or use it as a timer. In short, it's supposed to be an all-in-one app.

The interface is very well presented and neat, in addition to being super ergonomic. The text editor for note-taking is quite powerful. The only hitch is that you have to upgrade to the premium version to unlock most of the features, apart from the notes and to-do lists. But at $0.99/month or $8.99/year, a power user will be able to use this as an all-in-one app.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required

The interface is really nice and makes the many features of Regular Notes easy to understand / © NextPit

Download Regular Notes from the Google Play Store

Snapped (iOS)

This application allows you to send a WhatsApp message without having to add the recipient to your contacts. It's handy if you want to send a unique message to someone you'll never talk to again (a buyer on an online site, a co-passenger on a ride-sharing app, etc.).

Just enter the phone number of the person manually or scan it with your camera, and you will be automatically redirected to a WhatsApp chat to send your message.

Price: Free / Ads: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

No need to add a recipient to your contacts to send them a WhatsApp message. / © NextPit

Download Snapped from the Apple App Store

Final Fantasy VI (Android & iOS)

I've never played any Final Fantasy, and I've always hated turn-based game mechanics. That's it. However, I don't deny the importance of the Final Fantasy saga in the history of video games.

If you are a fan or you like such a game genre, this mobile port could be a very interesting option for you. The work on the soundtrack of the game seems to be particularly appreciated in the different reviews I could read online. But, for once, I'm not going to buy a game that I would recommend.

$17.99 is simply too expensive for me, what more not being attached to this particular gaming universe and not having any kind of nostalgia for such titles.

Price: $17.99 / Ads: None / In-app purchases: No / Account: Not required