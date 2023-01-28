Top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

The first month of 2023 is about to come to an end, and how have you been spending your time in this new year? We continue to toil each week behind the scenes to bring our dear readers the Top 5 apps of the week for both Android and/or iOS platforms.

We must stress that this article is different compared to our free apps of the week edition that is published twice a week. We do far more than just read about these apps. In fact, we actually download and installed these apps individually, going through them in greater detail and checking them out personally to ensure that none of them come with unwanted in-app purchases.

This does not refer to essential functions. Obviously, we will also make sure that none of them go behind your back and mine your data or personal information with wanton abandon, as we too, want to maintain our privacy in a safe and secure manner!

This article is published on a weekly basis, so if you are curious to know what we presented last week, you can always check out our Top 5 apps story and see whether anything appeals to you. Without any further delay, these are the following apps that made it on our list this week!

MyTherapy Pill Reminder (iOS & Android)

As I grow older, I realize that my constitution is not what it used to be. I have less energy than before, I tend to require naps in the afternoons, and boy, does the cholesterol begin to pile up in my arteries based on the latest blood test results, so much so that I have to begin medication to bring my cholesterol down on a daily basis. Of course, a healthy diet and exercise can never be substituted by medication, but for those who currently need a little bit of help reminding themselves to take their medication at regular intervals, this is the right app to do so.

It is extremely basic, allowing you to key in the type of medication as well as frequency, which will remind you when the time comes. Other basic vital sign monitoring includes keeping a record of your heart rate and blood pressure. You can even key in your future appointments with the doctor so that you do not miss out on anything, or exercise reminders so that you can get off the couch and start being more active. While it is basic, it gets the job done - and that is the most important.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Keep track of your medication as well as medical appointments with this app. / © NextPit

Download MyTherapy Pill Reminder from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

One Sec (iOS & Android)

While smartphones are supposed to help you be more efficient, there are others who find the device to be a bane as it is extremely distracting. It makes for the ideal babysitter, but can be detrimental to the mental health of your children in the long run if they are hooked to screen time when they are way too young. Enter One Sec, a digital well-being app that helps you use distracting apps less often. It intends to help you gain back control over your smartphone usage by decoupling your brand from the psychological social media component.

In other words, if you would like to wean yourself off your smartphone, perhaps this app might be able to help. You will have to perform short breathing exercises before accessing whichever app you desire. The usual suspects are there—Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, TikTok...the list goes on. It is free to try out, but you can gain access to additional features for $2.99 per month or $29.99 in a single payment.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required

Just a second, you might want to take a break! / © NextPit

Download One Sec from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

MJ PDF Reader (Android)

While most of us would settle for Adobe's free Acrobat PDF reader, there are other options available out there just in case you were wondering. Enter the MJ PDF Reader that does what it is supposed to do—read PDF files. Forget about all of the bells and whistles, this is as bare bones as you can get as it sports a minimal interface and is rather easy to use overall.

Of course, being bare bones does not mean that there are no features to look forward to. The MJ PDF Reader will carry a slew of decent features including opening PDF links from your web browser and remembering the last place where you were reading, making it extremely easy for you to continue afterward. Being an open-source app, this obviously means it is free to use, so you do not have to worry about forking out a single cent. Best of all, I love the auto-scrolling feature with adjustable speed as it simply makes life so much easier for hands-free reading!

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Read PDF files on your Android device hassle-free in a minimalist manner. / © NextPit

Download MJ PDF Reader from the Google Play Store.

Energio (Android)

It is said that we are all living on borrowed time now, where the earth that we reside on is starting to creak and groan under overpopulation and all the pollution that we throw its way. Not only that, there is a brewing energy crisis as more and more humans populate the earth. How then, are you going to keep track of all your energy use? Energio might be the answer, as it tracks and forecasts your energy, water, and gas usage—the three basic items that many households need to function.

With the collected information, you can guess how much your energy costs will be. Fret not if you miss out, as the app allows you to add readings from energy meters. Bear in mind that this is an early-access app, so do not be surprised if you come across a bug or two, and the entire user experience might not be as polished as you thought it would be.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Manage your energy use with this nifty little app. / © NextPit

Download Energio from the Google Play Store.

Various Daylife (iOS & Android)

Square Enix, the venerable company behind hit RPGs in the past like Final Fantasy, has yet another title on mobile platforms that might just pique your fancy. Known as Various Life, it features character growth through the tedium of everyday work. Yes, just in case life is not boring enough for you, there is something for everyone to play in the digital world.

Talk about bringing work over! You have over 20 job classes and more than 100 types of work, and the game's mechanics are interesting. Strength is improved through physical labor, while those with a flair for magic can improve it via more mentally taxing tasks.

Of course, all work and no play make your digital character a dull person, which is why there are also dungeons for you to explore of which you will need to carefully manage your resources. After all, just like in real life, nothing is unlimited—so make sure you sort out your rations, items, and gear carefully before you venture beyond the confines of the city. Apart from monsters, you will have to contend with spoiled food and bad weather. Hits pretty close to home, don't you think so?