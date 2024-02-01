Apple's Pink Watch Series 9 at $90 Off is an Unbeatable Gift Idea

With the month of February already kicking off, you might already be preparing something special for your loved ones this upcoming Valentine's Day. And if an Apple device is in your mind, there's a great opportunity offered for the Watch Series 9 over on Amazon today. Particularly, the pink color of the smartwatch has returned to an all-time low price of $309, translating to a sizeable $90 saving.

The GPS-only Watch Series 9 being listed comes in a pink case in a 41 mm size. It is also paired with a pink sports loop band that you can swap with another band if you prefer. You'll need to invest a little more cash for other colors. But likewise, they are on sale too, albeit not as low as the pink variant.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch Series 9 Save $90 when you buy the Apple Watch Series 9 in pink from Amazon.

Why the Apple Watch Series 9 is a worthy smartwatch at this price

We already compared the Watch Series 9 to the Watch Series 8, and we can easily say that there are a few notable upgrades in the newer smartwatch model that make it a compelling purchase.

For starters, the Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 (review) are equipped with the new Apple S9 SiP (system-in-package) chip, which enables the Double Tap feature along with offline Siri voice command support. Plus, the overall performance on the Watch Series 9 is improved as well and the S9 SiP has retained the predecessor battery life on the Apple Watch despite the new display being a lot brighter and faster processor.

Apple's Watch Series 9 has the same design as the Series 8 including the strap, but it comes with a brighter screen. / © nextpit

Although Apple is stripping off the blood oxygen monitoring feature from this modified US version of the Watch Series 9 due to a patent dispute, there are plenty of other vital tracking functions still available. Mainly, you can rely on the continuous heart rate with irregular notifications, ECG with Afib, sleep analysis, and auto-workout detection. There are also life-saving tools like fall detection and crash detection.

Do you think the Watch Series 9 becomes a recommendable purchase with this 23 percent price reduction? And are you intending to buy one at the current rate? Let us know in the comments.