The Apple Watch Series 7 is official: Almost unchanged but stronger design

The Apple Watch Series 7 has just been introduced and brings a number of improvements to a reworked but not innovative design. At the same time, it has denied several rumors. In this article, NextPit introduces you to Apple's new smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch Series 6

The new smartwatch is IP6X certified and therefore dust resistant

Apple announces a battery life of up to 18 hours

The Apple Watch Series 7 supports fast charging

The new smartwatch will be available in a few weeks starting at $399

Apple used 100 percent recycled materials for its new devices, including the Apple Watch Series 7 / © Apple / Screenshots: NextPit

As you saw in the summary above, the Apple Watch Series 7 brings a lot of new features. First of all: the rumors announced a brand new design, which in the end is not the case. Thus, the design remains very similar to its previous models. However, the Apple Watch Series 7 has a significantly larger screen, as the edges have been reduced to increase the screen area. Overall, there is 20% more screen space on the new Apple Watch compared to the previous model.

As far as the screen is concerned, it is not only bigger, but it is also supposed to be significantly brighter. Apple claims that the screen is up to 70% brighter when the wrist is lowered, making it much easier to read the time and other information. To make all this possible, Apple has completely redesigned the button layout.

The Apple Watch Series 7 brings many innovations / © Apple / Screenshots: NextPit

The Apple Watch Series 7 has better dust protection and new dials

Those who like to go to the desert or the beach, will be delighted. The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch with IP6X certification. This means that even small particles of sand and dust won't be able to penetrate the smartwatch and damage it. Of course, it's still waterproof.

The Apple Watch Series 7 brings some graphical innovations to make better use of the larger screen. For example, about 50% more text can be displayed for messages, there are new sports overviews with more information and also a number of new dials.

Fast charging is finally supported

One of the features many have been looking forward to is fast charging. Apple also announced that the Series 7 is up to 33% faster than the Series 6. In its presentation, Apple said that the battery life will be up to 18 hours.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available this fall. The manufacturer will sell the Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $199 USD and for the Apple Watch Series 7, you will have to pay $399 USD.