Apple Watch Series 6: new battery could extend run time

One of the criticisms in the past about the current Apple Watch Series 5 was its battery life. A photo along with some technical details that have now appeared now give hope for an improvement for the upcoming model of the smartwatch.

Twitter user Abhishek Yadav had published a number of details about a battery that may be intended for the Apple Watch Series 6 last weekend. Alternatively, the battery could also be made for the AirPods' charging case.

The picture and the technical data show the certification from the "Korea Institute of Chemical Convergence Testing". This certification was already issued for Apple on June 23, 2020. The component was also included in the "Fitness" category, which could also indicate use in AirPods or Apple Watch.

Apple A2327 Having 303mAh Battery Appears On Korean Certification.

The battery shown in the certificate, with the model name A2327, offers 1.17 Wh with a capacity of 303.8 mAh. Currently a battery with 296 mAh and 1.113 Wh is used in the Apple Watch Series 5. The two variants look very similar, as the teardown of iFixit shows.

The battery in the charging case of the current AirPods Pro looks significantly different and consists of two cells. The battery of the charging case of AirPods 2 has a different cable and offers 398 mAh.

More room inside: Apple Watch Series 6 without Force Touch

It is possible that Apple gains more space inside the upcoming smartwatch due to the potential elimination of Force Touch in the Apple Watch Series 6. This space could then be filled with a slightly larger battery and thus allow a longer runtime of the Series 6.

Beta testers of watchOS 7 have noticed that Apple has already abandoned Force Touch in many places for the use of the Apple Watch. A similar call went out to the developers, who should integrate explicit menus for these functions instead. Until now, some features were hidden behind the hard press on the display and could be easily overlooked.