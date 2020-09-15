Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE: Two smartwatches to rule them all

Apple made it clear from the beginning of the evening: today we are talking about two products - the Apple Watch and the iPad. No new iPhone. During the live keynote, Apple introduced the new Apple Watch Series 6 and a brand new product line within its smartwatch range: the Apple Watch SE.

Cupertino has shown a lot of promotional videos about the people who benefit from the Apple Watch technology. Apple often shows people with disabilities, athletes and people who have been able to get to the bottom of things thanks to the Apple Watch. So health was obviously a big focus for Apple's new smartwatches.

The Apple Watch Series 6 now measures blood oxygen saturation (SPO2)

The new Apple Watch Series 6 will be presented in new case colors. Apple has launched a blue Apple Watch and a Product Red with an iconic red case. Visually, new straps for the watch will also be available. Apple will offer silicone or braided fabric straps without any clasps. Apple calls the straps "Solo-Loop-Bands".

The Apple Watch Series 6 in Product Red / © Apple

In the new Apple Watch 6, Apple presents the new sensor for measuring the oxygen content of blood. The Apple Watch Series 6 measures the oxygen concentration in the blood using infrared sensors. A function already offered by other manufacturers of connected watches. Like the ECG Withings Move.

The new Apple watch comes with straps without clasp / © Apple

By measuring the oxygen saturation in the blood, the new Apple Watch 6 can detect the first signs of heart defects, for example. In addition to measuring the heart rate, Apple wants to be able to detect the first symptoms of other even better.

The Apple Watch 6 also has a better, brighter display with a real-time altimeter. The display of the watch would be two and a half times brighter than the Apple Watch 5. Apple has introduced many new Apple Watch Faces, which have been developed with various artists. watchOS 7 also allows new dials for surfers, photographers or doctors on the Apple Watch.

Pre-orders are already open and the Apple Watch Series 6 is sold for $399 for the 40mm model, and $499 if you want the 4G cellular version.

Apple Watch SE: an afordable variant for everyone

The new Apple Watch SE replaces the Watch 3 sold for 220 euros and comes with all new Apple bracelets, but with the S5 chip from the previous year's model. Otherwise, the "affordable" Apple Watch SE comes with all the sensors that the Apple Watch 6 offers - with the exception of the sensor for measuring the oxygen content of the Apple Watch 6 and is delivered without ECG measurement and without always on display.

The Apple Watch SE offers the essentials of the Apple Watch 6 at a lower price / © Apple

The Apple Watch SE will be available for $199 and pre-orders are already open on Apple's online shop.

What do you think of this more "affordable" model that is supposed to be the Apple Watch SE? Let us know in the comments.