Apple warning: Here's how NOT to disinfect your iPhone

Apple has warned against using certain chemicals to disinfect its iPhones during this time of pandemic. Recently, hydrogen peroxide has also been added to the list of chemicals to avoid. Aggressive disinfectants can, for instance, affect the oleophobic coating of the displays and result in a less-than-satisfactory user experience.

As the editors of Cult of Mac sighted, Apple recently adjusted its recommendations when it comes to cleaning its devices. The manufacturer has explicitly warned against using products that contain hydrogen peroxide for disinfection. Instead, alcohol-based cleaners are the way to go.

Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the exterior surfaces of your iPhone. Don't use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide.

Using harsh cleaning agents or disinfectants, for example, could damage the oleophobic coating that protects your display from fingerprints. Apple also warned against using cleaners on leather surfaces, such as the latest iPhone cases.

Avoid getting moisture in any openings, and don't submerge your iPhone in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces.

Of course, these tips don't apply exclusively to iPhones, iPads, and the rest of the Apple product ecosystem, but are also likely to apply to Android devices as well. So, it's definitely worth taking a look at the list of approved cleaning agents and chemicals. By the way, this doesn't just apply to disinfectant wipes only, but also to wipes for cleaning glasses and other cleaning products that you would like to use for your devices.

Do you think this article is a little too late in being published? If so, do check out our article on how you can disinfect your smartphone.