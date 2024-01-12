Apple May Use Its Store App to Scan Faces for Vision Pro Sizing

If you plan to order the Vision Pro once it is available, you might not need to visit any physical Apple stores to determine custom headband and Light Seal sizes. Apple is reportedly planning to use the Apple Store app to scan users' faces and heads for the right size of the VR/XR headset.

In-app measurement of Apple Vision Pro headband and Light Seal sizes

According to the strings code discovered by Aaron Perris (via MacRumors), the application would support the scanning of faces to provide the correct measurement of Apple's Vision Pro headband and Light Seal. This is an additional option apart from visiting a retail store for manual sizing that will be offered to customers.

There are no exact steps on how the process will work. However, it is believed to be similar to the method given to developers who have access to the Vision Pro test kit. Primarily, it uses an iPhone's selfie camera and Face ID sensors to scan a user's face and determine the actual size. The recorded values and form should be sent to Apple for them to customize or adjust the bands and Light Seal before shipping them out.

At the same time, the in-app scanning would not likely cover the customization of Zeiss lenses as this requires professional assistance. However, it is possible you could send Apple the required prescription for the correct Zeiss inserts and readers, albeit at an additional cost.

Just this week, the Apple Vision Pro was confirmed to be bundled with the Solo Knit and Dual Loop bands. Both of these are adjustable gear and should provide a better and secure fit for users' heads. In addition, there is a protective cover available alongside a polishing cloth and an external battery pack with its charger.

Apple Vision Pro may be available in limited quantities

In a separate report, analyst and Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo predicted Apple's Vision Pro supply is limited during the initial launch with the Cupertino tech company producing approximately 60,000 to 80,000 units only. Kuo added that this number might immediately sell out and could result in delays in some orders before large enough quantities arrive later.

Apple could still produce around 400,000 units of the Vision Pro in 2024. It is expected that production volume will significantly ramp up in 2025 or 2026, although this will still depend on the overall sales traction of the headset.

Apple plans to open pre-orders for the headset on January 19 at 5:00 PM Pacific Time while the actual sales will begin on February 2.

Do you look forward to testing or buying the Vision Pro soon? Do you think it will create a big buzz upon launch? We'd like to hear your thoughts on this.