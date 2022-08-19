Apple acknowledges a serious security flaw on iPhones and iPads

Although we viewed Apple's devices with superior security and privacy over Android, unbeknownst to its users there are serious security flaws present on the iPhones , iPads , and Mac lineup that were only just addressed. Apple has rolled out security updates to fix the major vulnerabilities and to which the company advises to be immediately installed on affected devices.

TL;DR

Hackers could gain full admin access on affected devices.

Apple releases software updates to fix the security bugs on its iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Users are recommended to update to the latest software patches.

The security flaws are said to have been actively exploited by hackers for some time now. What's worse is that Apple has been able to identify the vulnerabilities through a tip from an anonymous researcher that they even noted on the latest software update.

Affected devices are iPhone or iPad hardware capable of running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15. It means iPhone 6s up to the latest iPhone 13 are impacted, as well as most of the iPad models and the iPod touch 7th generation. Moreover, both the MacBook and Mac lineups are also not safe from the exploit.

Kernel Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. CVE-2022-32894: an anonymous researcher

Primarily, the areas that were exposed to the bugs are the Kernel and WebKit. It is possible that hackers would enable full admin access on the device and run programs on the user's identity, according to the CEO of a security company SocialProof.

The updates with version iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 are already available and it is important to have your device updated as soon as possible. On the other hand, Apple has released the macOS Monterey 12.51, which fixes the same bugs.

