Apple Intelligence Rollout: Here’s Who Can Download It Today

Apple's latest AI-driven feature suite, Apple Intelligence, is now available across iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Future updates are slated to further enhance its capabilities, including multi-language support and integration with ChatGPT.

We have long anticipated more intelligent and helpful software for iPhones, and today, Apple’s initial wave of Apple Intelligence features is rolling out as a free update with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. While the present version is optimized for U.S. English, support will expand in December to include localized English in Australia, Canada, and the U.K.

Also read: Everything you need to know about iOS 18

By April, the platform is expected to support a wide array of global languages, including Chinese, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and more. Apple Intelligence is compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 series, select iPads equipped with the A17 Pro or M1 and newer chips, and Macs powered by M1 and later processors.

In short, If you're in the U.S. with an eligible device, you can access Apple Intelligence today. Globally, others can try it by setting their device and Siri language to US. Now, if you’re in the EU (like me), only Mac users can access Apple Intelligence right now using macOS Sequoia 15.1 in U.S. English. iPhone and iPad users in the EU will have access starting in April.

An overview of the Apple Intelligence features presented at WWDC 2024. / © Apple

But what exactly does this update bring to the table? It introduces an enhanced Siri with context-aware suggestions, a revamped Photos app that enables users to remove objects or adjust focus in images, and advanced text-editing tools that assist with grammar and style. With data privacy as a paramount concern, Apple Intelligence leverages on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute to ensure your data remains secure.

A few months ago, we compiled a list of the best features of Apple Intelligence, and I highly recommend reviewing it to understand what you can do right now with your iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Series.

Last but not least: According to Apple, users can opt to enable or disable the ChatGPT integration, which is available through Siri, Writing Tools, or the visual intelligence features in Camera Control. Access to ChatGPT is free and doesn't require creating an account, with privacy protections built in: IP addresses are anonymized, and OpenAI won't store your requests. For those who choose to link their account, OpenAI's data-use policies will apply.

After installing the update, please return here to let us know which intelligent feature you find most impressive.