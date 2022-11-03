Pay up or cancel: New prices for Apple Music, TV+ and One after the hike

Not only apps are getting more expensive during this on-going inflation crisis. Apple is now notifying its existing customers who subscribe to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One of an imminent price increase to take effect in 30 days. Surprisingly, the company also adds that customers who are not happy with the new pricing can just end their subscriptions.

TL;DR

Apple notifies its Music, TV+, and One subscribers of a stiff price increase.

The planned increase will take effect in 30 days.

Apple says that those who are not happy with the hike can unsubscribe in the management section.

A week after the planned hike was announced, the Cupertino company is directly letting its subscribers know in the US via email. The affected services are primarily Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One with each getting a varying raise.

Cancel or pay: New pricing for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One

For instance, the individual plan of Apple Music will increase from $9.99/month to $10.99. You can still get cheaper pricing for the annual plan at $109 compared to renewing every month. Meanwhile, the family plan will start at $16.99 which is $2 more than before.

Those who subscribed to Apple TV+ will need to pay up greater. The monthly service is $2 expensive or equivalent to the new price of $6.99. Likewise, the annual plan is now $69/year.

Find out: How to control Apple Music from your Mac or computer

On the other hand, the Apple One plan with bundled apps is set to change from $14.95 to $16.95/month. In addition, Apple says that the Family and Premium plans will start at $22.95/month and $32.95, respectively—which is a $3 difference for both.

Apple One new pricing with bundled apps / © Apple

Apple Music artists to benefit from the increase in subscription fees

Although the impending price hikes are for customers in the US, it is expected that they will trickle to other countries where the services are available. At the same time, Apple's move may dismay many users and fans. However, artists and songwriters who have their tracks on the Apple Music platform will benefit from the higher payout.