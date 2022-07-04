Apple Music student plan now comes with a free Beats Flex headphones

After announcing free gift cards for select Mac and iPad purchases through its annual back-to-school promo, Apple is now expanding its offer for the first time Apple Music student plan subscriptions in the US and a few countries. The company is now giving away brand new Beats Flex wireless in-ear headphones worth $70 for a limited time.

Unlike with the regular Apple Music plan that costs $10/month, getting the Apple Music student plan is discounted for a monthly fee of $6. Obviously, the cheaper plan is only eligible for students that have been verified either through the app or from your device's settings. In addition, the plan will also come with an Apple TV+ but for a limited duration.

Supported countries for the Apple Music student include the USA, Canada (post-secondary), the UK, and even for special courses that are currently taken in Japan. However, there are conditions to be met before you can get the free Beats headphones.

How to get the free Beats Headphones via the Apple Music student subscriptions?

For instance, the promo is only available for the first time Apple Music users. It will only be counted as valid if you have paid and not cancelled the first month. Trial periods are also not accounted for this promotional back-to-school event of Apple. Once you have met the criteria and reached the 30th day, Apple will email you on how to claim the headphones. Learn more about the terms and conditions here.

As to the Beats Flex, the entry-level headphones come with unique neck loop design. It is powered by Apple's W1 chip for fast pairing along with a class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. The battery is rated to last up to 12 hours in a single charge. Alternatively, if you prefer a more conventional TWS earbuds, you can check out the newer Beats Studio Buds that are available for $150.

