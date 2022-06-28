Apple's mixed reality headset could rock a powerful M2 processor

Apple is likely to introduce its first mixed reality headset equipped with a powerful M2 chip based on the latest report of analyst Mark Gurman. The headset is expected to be unveiled early next year and it will run on Reality OS (rOS), previously heavily leaked.

First Apple MR headset could arrive with an M2 chip and 16 GB RAM.

The headset could be capable of augmented and virtual experience.

Apple is expected to announce the headset in January 2023.

Apparently, the unnamed AR/VR headset will be a beast in terms of processing and graphics capabilities. A new report indicates it will come with a new custom M2 processor also found in the latest MacBooks. It is then paired with a massive 16 GB of RAM, says Gurman.

Meta's Holocake 2 concept with holographic display / © Meta

In another leaked claim, Ming-Chi Kuo alleges that the Apple MR headset will be utilizing an older M1 processor. But because of the timing, the Cupertino company will instead be throwing in its most powerful chipset which is known to offer faster CPU and GPU performance.

In contrast, this puts the Apple AR/VR headset above Meta's Oculus Quest 2 which only boasts 6 GB of RAM along with a Snapdragon XR2 chip from two years ago. However, it is yet to be determined how Apple's headset will fare in real-world usage. Other rumored specs of the device include 4K OLED displays, multiple cameras, and eye tracking technology that will enable both augmented and virtual experience.

Pricing and availability of Apple Mixed Reality headset

The company does not expect its first headset to be a mainstream device at launch as it is geared for early adopters and developers. Moreover, Kuo is now claiming that Apple will eventually announce the headset in January 2023 along with a premium price tag several times more expensive than most AR/VR headsets in the market.

