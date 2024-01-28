Stack up to $100 Savings When Buying the Apple Mac Mini M2

If you've been waiting for the latest Apple Mac Mini M2 to get discounted, then your patience has been rewarded. Amazon now has the compact desktop computer down to $499 (17 percent), which is not the lowest price we've seen — but it's close.

The $100 savings for the base model with 256 GB storage can be stacked using the immediate discount plus when applying the coupon code before checkout. Alternatively, the 512 GB variant is also on sale with a bigger reduction that puts it down to $676 from $799, netting you a total take home of $124.

Affiliate offer Apple Mac Mini M2 Use the coupon code before checkout to stack up $100 savings on the Apple Mac Mini M2.

Why the Apple Mac Mini M2 is best for casual users and students

Apple's refreshed the Mac Mini last year and gave it a brand-new and powerful M2 or M2 Pro chipset (review) built in a new and smaller 5 nm node process, meaning it packs more transistor count in the same tiny box.

With the base chip itself, it is configured with up to 8-core processor and 10-core GPU to support photo editing and gaming. There is up to 24 GB of unified RAM that should be more efficient and outputs lower latency and higher bandwidth when multitasking.

Apple's Mac Mini M2 Pro comes with a rich number of ports on the back / © NextPit

The Apple Mac Mini M2 comes with a wide array of ports and connectivity. At the back, there are full-sized USB alongside a pair of Thunderbolt 4-ready USB-C ports, Ethernet, and a headphone jack. A faster and more secure Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 are also integrated.

The Mac Mini M2 can be connected to two monitors simultaneously, one with up to 6K resolution and one with 5K through the Thunderbolt ports. But you can also utilize the HDMI together with the USB-C. Plus, the tiny PC also features a built-in speaker.

Do you think the Mac Mini M2 is worthy at this price? Share with us your answers in the comment section.