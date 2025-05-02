Following recent urgent iOS updates rolled out to iPhones , Apple has sent out notices to affected users, warning of potential spyware attacks this week in over 100 countries so far. The company advises users to take the alert seriously and follow recommended measures to keep their devices and data safe. The attacks are speculated to be linked to the use of the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware by attackers targeting high-profile individuals.

A couple of journalists have so far shared that they received these notices from Apple via email and SMS or text message. This includes Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek, who shared transcripts of the iMessage messages on X.

The notice reportedly states that Apple detected a mercenary spyware attack targeting the iPhone associated with the user's Apple account and phone number. The journalists also shared separate screenshots of emails from Apple's security threat service highlighting the security alert.

ALERT: Apple detected a targeted mercenary spyware attack against your iPhone Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple Account This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning – please take it seriously.

Similar alerts, in the form of messages and emails, were received by Italian journalist Ciro Pellegrino. According to him, other individuals he knows have also received these alerts.

Apple did not specify the exact nature of the attacks or the specific reasons for targeting these victims. However, the alerts reference Pegasus, a highly sophisticated iPhone spyware developed by the NSO Group and utilized by mercenaries and government-sponsored attackers for surveillance targeting select individuals such as journalists, political opponents, and lawyers.

What Users Should Do If They Receive a Security Alert from Apple

Along with the notification, Apple advises affected users to enable the iPhone's Lockdown mode, found in the security section of the Settings app. Apple describes this as the strongest protection tool among the suite of security features available on iPhones.

Simultaneously, the company recommends that users immediately update their messaging and cloud apps, as well as their iPhones to iOS 18.4.1, which contains the latest security patches. Similarly, users with other Apple products are advised to update those devices as well.

Individuals can also take additional precautions by avoiding the installation of app profiles and refraining from opening links and attachments from unknown senders in emails and messages.

The security alerts received by affected individuals are not a new occurrence. Apple has been sending similar warnings since 2021 and has even launched a lawsuit against the NSO Group.

What are your thoughts on Apple's initiative to alert affected users about potential spyware attacks? Do you have any other suggestions for keeping your data safe online? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments below.