Hot topics

Apple Says Your iPhone Might Be Infected with Spyware—What to Do Now!

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit iPhone 16 Pro Hands On Camer Module
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Following recent urgent iOS updates rolled out to iPhones, Apple has sent out notices to affected users, warning of potential spyware attacks this week in over 100 countries so far. The company advises users to take the alert seriously and follow recommended measures to keep their devices and data safe. The attacks are speculated to be linked to the use of the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware by attackers targeting high-profile individuals.

A couple of journalists have so far shared that they received these notices from Apple via email and SMS or text message. This includes Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek, who shared transcripts of the iMessage messages on X.

The notice reportedly states that Apple detected a mercenary spyware attack targeting the iPhone associated with the user's Apple account and phone number. The journalists also shared separate screenshots of emails from Apple's security threat service highlighting the security alert.

ALERT: Apple detected a targeted mercenary spyware attack against your iPhone

Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple Account This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning – please take it seriously.

Similar alerts, in the form of messages and emails, were received by Italian journalist Ciro Pellegrino. According to him, other individuals he knows have also received these alerts.

Apple did not specify the exact nature of the attacks or the specific reasons for targeting these victims. However, the alerts reference Pegasus, a highly sophisticated iPhone spyware developed by the NSO Group and utilized by mercenaries and government-sponsored attackers for surveillance targeting select individuals such as journalists, political opponents, and lawyers.

What Users Should Do If They Receive a Security Alert from Apple

Along with the notification, Apple advises affected users to enable the iPhone's Lockdown mode, found in the security section of the Settings app. Apple describes this as the strongest protection tool among the suite of security features available on iPhones.

Simultaneously, the company recommends that users immediately update their messaging and cloud apps, as well as their iPhones to iOS 18.4.1, which contains the latest security patches. Similarly, users with other Apple products are advised to update those devices as well.

Individuals can also take additional precautions by avoiding the installation of app profiles and refraining from opening links and attachments from unknown senders in emails and messages.

The security alerts received by affected individuals are not a new occurrence. Apple has been sending similar warnings since 2021 and has even launched a lawsuit against the NSO Group.

What are your thoughts on Apple's initiative to alert affected users about potential spyware attacks? Do you have any other suggestions for keeping your data safe online? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comments below.

Via: TechCrunch

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing