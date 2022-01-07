iPhone SE redesign: Leaker reveals how long we have to wait

If you have been following the rumors about the iPhone SE 3, you already know one thing: In 2022, we will probably get an affordable iPhone with a familiar look. Now, a leaker has finally commented on a possible redesign of the SE. Apple will use the iPhone 11 as a model and bring a feature from the iPad Air and iPad mini into the smartphone.

TL;DR

A redesign for the iPhone SE is planned for 2023 according to a leaker.

Apple is supposedly taking its cue from the iPhone 11 and integrating Touch ID into the power button.

Post on Twitter reconfirms that we will see an iPhone SE with the familiar look in 2022.

A few weeks ago, we wrote about how a redesign for the iPhone SE is probably not coming this year. Back then, it was analysts from TrendForce who spoke out about the upcoming Apple phone. A well-known leaker confirmed again on Twitter in January that we will see a 5G-capable iPhone SE 3 with the design of the iPhone 8 in 2022. However, "dylandkt" also comments on Apple's plans to finally redesign the SE.

According to the post, Apple is working on another iPhone SE revision, inheriting the iPhone XR or the iPhone 11 look. Since its release has been delayed, Apple is currently planning for a 2024 release.

What we already know about the iPhone SE redesign

While we shared everything about the 5G-capable relaunch of the model in the familiar look on our iPhone SE 3 rumor page, we will recap the main points here. As leaker "dylandkt" wrote in January 2021, Apple could integrate the Touch ID sensor into the power button. Just like Apple already does with the current iPad Air and the iPad mini 2021. The advantage here is that Apple could improve the screen-to-case ratio. Because without the complex sensor technology for Face ID, Apple could rely on a punch hole notch in the display.

With the mini series introduced in the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple is already selling smaller phones / © NextPit.

As MacRumors writes, display analyst Ross Young also speculates that Apple will go for display sizes between 5.7 inches and 6.1 inches. There is also talk of a punch hole notch here, which is also speculated for the Pro lineup of the iPhone 14 in 2022.

If you are a dedicated fan of the iPhone SE, you will probably have to wait another two years for a new design. Alternatively, Apple already offers a compact smartphone with the iPhone 13 mini. We have also compared other phones with small screens in the linked article.