Apple A18 Chip: The Vanilla iPhone 16 Could Be as Fast as the Pro

Apple's iPhone 15 (review) and recent iPhone generations are separated by having a different chipset for the non-pro and pro models, with the latter usually getting the newest silicon with more oomph and horses. It appears that the Cupertino tech manufacturer may remove this gap on the iPhone 16, as a new leak indicates of a similar A18 chip powering the entire series.

As discovered by Mac Rumors from the development code of iOS 18, and citing their unnamed sources, four unannounced iPhone models are hinted. Namely, these are believed to be the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which are then internally referenced as D47, D48, D93, and D94, respectively.

The same A18 chip for all Apple's iPhone 16 range

Although there are no surprises on those, what caught our attention is the fact that it is also mentioned inside the code of iOS 18 that all four models use the same chipset labelled as 't8140'. It added this system-on-chip carries a codename of Tahiti and equivalent to the custom A18 chip powering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus as found in an earlier report.

A mockup of Apple's iPhone 16 / © MacRumors

And for what it's worth, it seems Apple is enlisting the A18 chip for the iPhone 16 Pro (Max) as well, giving weight to the forecast of Jeff Pu. However, the company is still expected to rebrand the chip on the Pro models at launch, which is to better distinguish it from the vanilla iPhone 16, possibly calling it A18 Pro to be inline with this year's A17 Pro.

Aside from the naming convention, it's unknown if Apple will differentiate the A18 Pro from the standard version by offering a processor or graphics unit with a higher clock speed. But what's more likely are iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max bringing larger memory configurations, which would also sit well with the rumored generative AI and more advanced camera capabilities on the duo.

Early specs and changes in the Apple iPhone 16

Elsewhere, the iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to feature larger displays, updated rear cameras with a new 48 MP ultrawide snapper, and better thermal design in the innards and battery component. The entire iPhone 16 models are also rumored with a new “capture” button and an integrated Action Button on the non-pro iPhone 16.

In addition, the iPhone 16 is to carry over the OLED display of the iPhone 15 with a Dynamic Island cutout and middling 60 Hz refresh. However, the two cheaper iPhone 16 models could get rearranged dual rear camera to support spatial video recording similar to this year's iPhone 15 Pro (review).

Are you looking to buy the iPhone 16 if its chipset is as capable as the iPhone 16 Pro's? We look forward to hearing your answers in the comments.