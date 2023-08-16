Super Pixel: Apple iPhone 16 Pro May Get a 48 MP Ultrawide Camera

Apple introduced a 48 MP main camera to the iPhone 14 Pro (review) and expected to be carried over to the iPhone 15 Pro . The upcoming next-gen iPhone 15 Pro models could also retain the 12 MP ultrawide snapper, which has been the same resolution utilized on the line for years. A new report that Apple may upgrade this particular shooter to 48 MP starting on the iPhone 16 Pro.

The forecasts come from Haitong's analyst and Apple leaker Jeff Pu. In his report that is based on the surveys from several Apple suppliers, next year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are believed to feature a new 48 MP ultrawide camera, which is a big jump from the present 12 MP sensor.

Advantages of a bigger camera sensor

The utilization of bigger megapixel count opens to numerous benefits, such as pixel binning technology the iPhone-maker uses on the main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro (Max). This technique combines multiple pixels into a large or super pixel that captures more details and light. Pictures that are based from pixel binning have lower resolutions than the original sensor's capacity, but they tend to inhibit better output overall.

It was not mentioned how much wider the new sensor area will be. But considering Apple's iPhone hardware history, the company always incorporates an enlarged sensor for improved shooting on new iPhone models that are released every year. Moreover, it remains unclear if there are changes to the 120-degree field-of-view angle.

For the first time in many generations, Apple changes the resolution of the main camera: The iPhone 14 Pro now sports 48 MP. / © NextPit

Wi-Fi 7 is coming to Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Another feature that is tipped to debut on the iPhone 16 Pro duo is the Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The new wireless technology standard offers substantially faster data transfer in much lower latency performance compared to older standards like the Wi-Fi 6. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 7 utilizes the 6 GHz band in addition to the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, which means it can handle more devices at the same time.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that are planned to be released this year will only debut with Wi-Fi 6E. However, the wireless version is already seen to be considerably better than the Wi-Fi 6 through latency and congestion since it also uses a newer 6 GHz band like the Wi-Fi 7. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 15 could get unchanged Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

