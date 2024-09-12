Should you upgrade to the new iPhone 16 Pro (Max) or stick with your iPhone 15 Pro (Max)? To help you decide, we’ve compared the design, performance, and camera of both models. This simple comparison will make it easier to see if upgrading to the iPhone 16 Pro (Max) is really worth it for you.

Apple just released its iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. We haven't yet been able to review them, unlike the iPhone 15 Pro (review) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review), which we've examined from top to bottom. This comparison is therefore based on our review of the iPhone 15 Pro and the technical specifications of the iPhone 16 Pro. It will be updated as soon as we review Apple's two new premium smartphones.

iPhone 16 Pro (Max) and iPhone 15 Pro (Max) Key features compared

2024 iPhone 16 Pro 2024 iPhone 16 Pro Max 2023 iPhone 15 Pro 2023 iPhone 15 Pro Max Device Apple iPhone 16 Pro Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Apple iPhone 15 Pro Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Image Rating Not yet reviewed Not yet reviewed Read review Read review Price from $999 from $1,199 from $999 from $1,199 Colors Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium Screen 6.3-inch LTPO OLED

2662 x 1206 p (460 DPI)

120 Hz refresh rate 6.9-inch LTPO OLED

2868 x 1320 p (460 DPI)

120 Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch LTPO OLED

2556 × 1179 p (460 dpi)

120 Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch LTPO OLED

2796 × 1290 p (460 dpi)

120 Hz refresh rate SoC Apple A18 Pro Apple A17 Pro Memory 128/256/512 GB, 1 TB 256/512 GB, 1 TB 128/256/512 GB, 1 TB 256/512 GB, 1 TB microSD ❌ Main camera 48 MP | Quad-pixel sensor | 2.44 µm p | f1.78 aperture | 24 mm focal length | OIS sensor shift 48 MP | Quad-pixel sensor | p 2.44 µm | Aperture f1.78 | Focal length 24 mm | Sensor shift OIS Ultra-wide angle camera 48 MP | f/2.2 aperture | 13 mm focal length | Macro 12 MP | aperture f/2.2 | 1.4µm | 13mm focal length | Macro Telephoto lens 12 MP | f/1.78 | 77 mm focal length | 3x optical zoom | OIS sensor shift 12 MP | f/2.8 | 77 mm focal length | 3x optical zoom | OIS sensor shift 12 MP | f/2.8 | 120 mm focal length | 5x optical zoom | Sensor shift OIS Selfie camera 12 MP | aperture f/1.9 | autofocus Audio Stereo Battery and charging MagSafe Wireless: 25W

Qi2 Wireless: 15W

Charger not included MagSafe Wireless: 25W

Qi2 Wireless: 15W

Charger not included Video playback: 23 h

Video (streaming): 20 h Audio playback: 75 h

MagSafe wireless: 25 W

Qi2 wireless: 15 W

Charger not included Video playback: 29 h

Video (streaming): 25 h

MagSafe wireless: 25 W

Qi2 wireless: 15 W

Charger not included IP rating IP68, Ceramic Shield, Titanium Frame Connectivity eSIM | 5G | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB | Satellite | Thread eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, satellite Dimensions & weight 149.6 x 71.5 x 8.25 mm, 199 g 163 x 77.6 x 8.25 mm, 227 g 146.6 × 70.6 × 8.25 mm | 187 g 159.9 × 76.7 × 8.25 mm | 221 g Offer

The iPhone 15 Pro (Max) wins because of its…

…more compact and lightweight design. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max have a larger screen, which led to an increase in overall dimensions and weight.

In fact, the iPhone 16 Pro gained 3 mm in height, 0.9 mm in width and 12g in weight. The iPhone 16 Pro Max gained 3.1 mm in height, 0.9 mm in width, and 6 g in weight. Admittedly, this isn't a major difference either, but if having a smartphone that's easy to handle is important to you, the iPhone 15 Pro (Max) remains the better option.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max inspired the equally successful design of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. / © nextpit

Display: Larger Screen in iPhone 16 Pro Models

iPhone 16 Pro (Max) wins because of…

…the new, larger screen. Who knew 0.2-inches made such a difference? The iPhone 16 Pro has a 6.3-inch screen instead of 6.1-inch, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen is 6.9-inch instead of 6.7-inch. This larger viewing area should be more practical for multimedia or multitasking purposes.

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max have thinner bezels. / © Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro (Max) wins because of…

…it's more compact and less bulky form factor. With its 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 15 Pro was popular with fans of compact smartphones who didn't want to sacrifice ease of use for excellent performance or camera capability.

The 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max also represented a good compromise between a large display area and maneuverability. Its successor's almost 7-inch screen won't please everyone.

The iPhone 15 Pro (Max)'s screen is still very much in vogue. / © nextpit

Performance: A18 Pro Chip Takes the Lead

The iPhone 16 Pro (Max) is the undisputed winner in this category, and should in theory as well as reality, do everything better than the iPhone 15 Pro (Max). It's equipped with a new A18 Pro SoC. This new chip was designed for AI and should deliver outstanding performance, especially when running Apple Intelligence functions such as Image Playground locally.

Apple promises 15% more power and a 20% improvement in graphics performance. In our iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max reviews, we will run benchmarks to see just how much the performance has improved. This section will be updated once our reviews are published.

Apple has equipped its iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max with a new SoC. / © Apple

Connectivity has also been improved, making the switch from Wi-Fi 6E to Wi-Fi 7. Apart from that, there's not much difference in terms of hardware and connectivity between the two generations.

Camera Upgrades: Enhanced Ultra-Wide and Telephoto Features

As far as photography is concerned, Apple made some interesting changes on these new models. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max features a brand-new 48 MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

This should improve the quality of ultra-wide angle photos which deliver greater consistency with the main lens, which is also a 48 MP shooter. Macro photos should also see an improvement in quality.

The new ultra-wide angle lens is the main change in terms of the camera module. / © Apple

The iPhone 16 Pro's telephoto lens has also been improved, now offering a 5x optical zoom as on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro range.

The triple camera module of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is highly versatile. / © nextpit

The Apple brand also enhanced the video capabilities of its new flagships. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max support filming in Dolby Vision up to 4K at 120 fps, in ProRes up to 4K at 120 fps, and in Dolby Vision slow motion up to 4K at 120 fps.

We'll update this section with actual impressions once our reviews of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are published.

Software: Similar iOS 18 Experience on Both Models

The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro win only for their extra year of updates. By the time deliveries begin, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will have received iOS 18, so both generations will offer exactly the same software experience.

Apple Intelligence with its batch of AI functions like the new Siri, ChatGPT integration or Image Playground will be available on both iPhone 16 Pro and 15 Pro.

Apple Intelligence with the new Siri will be available on iPhone 15 Pro and 16 Pro. / © Apple

The new software features of iOS 18, such as customization of the new dark mode or the ability to pause a video recording in progress, will also be available on both generations.

Battery Life and Charging: Improved Endurance in iPhone 16 Pro

Apple further improved the battery life of its iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max. For the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the brand promises up to 4 h of video playback, 4 h of video streaming and 10 h of audio playback more than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As for the iPhone 16 Pro, it should offer up to 4 h more video playback, 5 h more video streaming, and 10 h more audio playback than the iPhone 15 Pro.

Charging has also improved, at least with wireless charging via MagSafe. It can now achieve 25W instead of 15W as on the iPhone 15 Pro if you use a 30W charger.

Conclusion

Just like each year, the choice between the new iPhone generation and its predecessor is not an easy one, as there are few real major changes. The switch from the iPhone 14 Pro to the 15 Pro was already unimpressive, despite the new USB-C port, Action Button, or the use of titanium. It's even more humdrum this year.

Even the SoC, which could have been the key element in tipping the balance, isn't really sparking any fireworks, since the iPhone 15 Pro is compatible with Apple Intelligence despite its A17 Pro SoC.

Hence, I wouldn't recommend ditching your iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max for an iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max. The real changes are simply far too few and far between.

Lots of new features that don't really justify an upgrade. / © Apple

Unless the iPhone 16 Pro's new camera module control button, revised ultra-wide angle lens or 5x telephoto lens are enough to convince you to upgrade, hold on to your iPhone 15 Pro (Max) and wait to see what Apple does with its iPhone 17 Pro (Max).

If you're coming from an older model, and you're hesitating, it's up to you to decide whether the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max's price is well worth your hard-earned money.

What do you think of the new iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max? Do you agree with this conclusion? Would you buy an iPhone 16 Pro (Max) or stick with the 15 Pro (Max)?