iPhone 16 Pro May Be Bigger: Display and Dimensions are Compared

Although the iPhone 15 has just been released for over a week and even with our reviews just freshly published, this doesn't mean the iPhone 16 rumors have come to a halt. A set of dimensions for Apple's 2024 iPhones have been leaked, suggesting the Pro models become slightly bulkier, although by adding midge wider displays.

Apple trimmed the weight of this year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review) by incorporating titanium on the frame and restructuring the internal chassis. The design change also results in devices getting slightly reduced height and width. However, this might be a different case for the iPhone 16 Pro duo, which is now believed to become unwieldier.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro size and weight comparison

According to the details obtained by MacRumors, the increase is due to the device sporting larger screen real estate. Particularly, the iPhone 16 Pro spans at 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25 mm and has a 6.3-inch display. As for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the device is measured to be 163.0 x 77.58 x 8.25 mm and has a 6.9-inch display.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro display, size, weight comparison based on rumored dimensions. / © nextpit

To put it in perspective, the iPhone 16 Pro is taller and wider compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is stepping to be longer than the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Generationally, the thickness is the only section that is unchanged for all the variants.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro Display and Dimensions Comparison Dimension iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Height 163.0 mm 159.9 mm 149.6 mm 146.6 mm Width 77.58 mm 76.70 mm 71.45 mm 70.60 mm Thickness 8.25 mm 8.25 mm 8.25 mm 8.25 mm Weight 225 grams 221 grams 194 grams 187 grams Display 6.9 inches (17.53 cm) 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) 6.27 inches (15.93 cm) 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

As with the weight, both the iPhone 16 Pro models also gained a few grams. At 194 grams, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro particularly added 7 grams coming from the 187 g scale of the iPhone 15 Pro. Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is only seen with a 4 g jump in weight.

Apple iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 15 size and weight

In addition, the dimensions and display sizes for the standard Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are said to be unaltered from their iPhone 15 predecessors. Meaning, the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens are retained, respectively. However, it is specified that both iPhones are individually adding 4 grams of mass, subsequently listing the said iPhones at 175 g and 205 g.

Apple iPhone 16 changes: MLA display, New 'Capture' button, Vertical cameras

The same source is speculating that the iPhone-maker is currently testing a new capacitive button for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. There is no concrete information on the exact function of this component, but it is internally dubbed as the 'Capture' button placed below the power button and has a haptic engine as the Touch ID of the iPhone SE (review).

From what it appears, this may mimic as a camera shutter button on current Sony Xperia shooters like the Xperia 1 V (review) and Xperia 5 V (review). Who really knows for sure?

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max's rear cameras and side power button. / © nextpit

Likewise, the Action Button exclusive on the iPhone 15 Pro is said to be carried over on the vanilla iPhone 16 models as well. The latter pair may also feature dual cameras in a vertical arrangement similar to the iPhone 12.

It was also reported by South Korean outlet, The Elec, last month of Apple planning to use OLED displays with micro-lens array (MLA) technology on the iPhone 16, although the outcome still depends on the target manufacturing efficiency of the materials. The said type of screen should deliver much brighter luminance and higher power efficiency.

Would you prefer having a bulkier iPhone 16 Pro in exchange for having a wider viewing area? We're eager to hear your opinion on this matter.