Although the iPhone 15 (review) and iPhone 15 Pro (review) arrived with a slightly faster top up speed than their predecessors, the rating still considerably lags when compared to many high-end alternative smartphones. But Apple is said to give this year's iPhone 16 Pro duo much faster wired and wireless charging speeds.

According to Chinese outlet ITHome (via MacRumors), the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are getting significantly improved charging ratings. The wired charging speed is said to jump from 27 watts max to 40 watts while the MagSafe wireless charging is boosted up to 20 watts from 15 watts.

Will the iPhone 16 Pro charges twice as fast as the iPhone 15 Pro?

If to materialize, the wired medium is already a sizeable improvement given the iPhone 15 Pro can already be refilled from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a compatible adapter. With a 40 watts speed, this will likely cut the refill time on the iPhone 16 Pro (Max) by several minutes or even close to a half.

The faster MagSafe charging aligns with the fact of the iPhone 16 Pro duo sporting an updated magnetic coil on their back panels. The new design could have helped Apple optimized the efficiency and speed when topping up the juice of the new iPhones via MagSafe.

OnePlus 12 charger animation showing in the display
In the US, the wired quick charging feature reaches up to 80W, while in Europe it goes up to 100W — as shown in the image. / © nextpit

Either way, it would make sense for Apple to bring charging enhancements to the iPhones as many Chinese manufacturers already offer crazy charging speed on their devices. For example, the OnePlus 12 (review) is capable of up to 100 watts quick charging, fully refilling the handset in less than half an hour.

At the same time, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are tipped to add bigger batteries, so a faster charging would prove to be more than useful for many users.

Of course, there is still an ongoing debate between many users on what should be the required charging rating in smartphones and whether if we really need these blazingly fast speeds at all.

In your case, what are your thoughts on prominent manufacturers slowly adopting these fast charging standards? Share with us your answers in the comments.

Via: MacRumors Source: ITHome

