Apple’s iPhone launch is perhaps the most anticipated and widely covered tech event every year. As in recent years, we can safely assume the next iPhone event will likely happen in September. Although we don’t have an official date yet, a new report forecasts when the next-gen iPhone will be made official and hit the shelves.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman hinted that the iPhone 16 could be announced in the same week as the iPhone 15 (review) in 2023. However, the journalist and leaker didn’t heavily bet on that until now. Citing internal sources within Apple, Gurman is doubling down on his previous prediction while also adding details on the possible availability of the new iPhones.

The final iPhone 16 announcement and launch dates?

According to him, Apple will introduce the next iPhone at an event on Tuesday, September 10, which will be the same day of the week when the iPhone 15 was announced last year.

More interestingly, Gurman also highlights that the iPhone 16 will be available on September 20, ten days after the announcement. However, pre-orders could likely commence a few days after the unveiling on September 10.

Alleged dummy units of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro (Max) and iPhone 16 (Plus). / © Twitter/u/SonnyDickson

The leaker didn’t mention how the company will hold the event. But it may be the same in-person gathering for select media and individuals. Even so, it could also take place at the same venue, Apple Park in Cupertino. He added that Apple will start sending invites sometime next week.

What else should you expect?

Besides the new hardware, iOS 18 along with the other major updates to Apple's devices could also be released to iPhones before the first shipment of the iPhone 16.

In addition to the iPhone 16 range, Apple’s Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods 4 are also expected to be unveiled. The latter wearables are rumored to come in two variants.

Apple iOS 18 Bento Box: everything new about to arrive on your iPhone! / © Apple

As for the new iPhones, it is rumored that the iPhone 16 will feature the same design, but all models will get a new capture button and an action button for the non-Pro versions. Moreover, the standard models were also leaked to have a redesigned dual rear camera layout to enable spatial video. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro duo was previously leaked to include slightly larger displays and batteries than the iPhone 15 Pro (review).

In terms of the actual imaging setup, there could be a refreshed 48 MP primary sensor on the entire iPhone 16 while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to switch to a bigger 48 MP sensor.

All the iPhone 16 models may run on the Apple A18 chipset with bigger RAM, while a more capable version is reserved for the Pro models. Even so, Gurman shared on X that Apple is leveraging Apple Intelligence to market the new iPhones. The suite of generative AI features includes image generation, summarization, and smarter and overhauled Siri, among others.

Are you excited to see the new iPhones this year? Likewise, are you planning to upgrade to one? Let us know in the comments.