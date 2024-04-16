iPhone 16 Pro May Spell The End Of Lens Flare

iPhones are synonymous with top-notch camera phones thanks to consistent processing and improved camera components. One notable shortcoming that has not been addressed so far is the persistent lens flare, which can be found even in the iPhone 15 Pro (review) . A new rumor claims Apple plans to resolve this via a new technology that might first see action in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Published on South Korean's Naver, frequent leaker yeux1122 cited a source within the company that concerns Apple testing a new camera lens using improved anti-flare coating in its upcoming iPhones. It further described how Apple will incorporate the use of ALD or Atomic Layer Disposition. The latter is known as a process to create precise thin-film layers such as anti-flare coating.

A sample night shot from the iPhone 15 Pro Max that shows ghosting. / © nextpit

It added how this type of lens coating would enhance photo quality by reducing the amount of lens flare or the phenomenon where artifacts and streaks of light appear in photos caused by bright subjects such as bulbs and other light sources. Another camera artifact related to this is ghosting or the duplication of subjects, which is likely to be reduced.

A night shot from the iPhone 15 Pro Max that shows noticeable lens flaring / © nextpit

Which iPhones will use the new anti-flare lens coating?

Although it was not mentioned which iPhone models will first take advantage of this, it is believed such technology might be ready and adopted in this year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Considering how yeux1122 has a mixed track record regarding Apple-related rumors, lens flare has been a prominent problem in iPhones for years and still exists in the iPhone 15 Pro. Our colleague Antoine already highlighted this issue in his iPhone 15 Pro Max review.

On that note, it may be true that Apple is already working to address this issue beginning with the iPhone 16 Pro, before it will be deployed on future models, including the standard iPhone 17.

How will the iPhone 16 Pro be better than the iPhone 15 Pro?

Other related camera upgrades rumored to arrive with the iPhone 16 Pro include an upgraded 48 MP primary sensor, a new 48 MP ultrawide sensor that replaces the current 12 MP module, and a dedicated camera shutter key. The Pro cameras could also benefit from the new ISP (Image Signal Processing) for better image reproduction overall.

Apple is anticipated to announce the iPhone 16 series later this fall. The new Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 3 will most likely debut as well.

With these camera improvements, do you think the iPhone 16 Pro is a promising upgrade over its predecessor?