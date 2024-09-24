The Camera Control is one of the fresh ideas that Apple has come up with in its latest iPhone 16. While the new component adds an alternative to access the different camera controls and features, its design may add complexity when repairing or replacing it if broken.

With the new iPhones already out in the wild, we're now seeing disassembly and durability tests. A few of those seem to be suggesting one common disadvantage of the new Camera Control button in the iPhone 16, and that is it's unrepairable.

You may need to replace the entire frame when fixing the Camera Control

First is YouTuber Phone Repair Guru, on the channel's findings, showing what the Camera Control is from the inside of the iPhone 16 (review).

Accordingly, the new key, which is believed to have a sapphire surface, comes with an integrated chip that is held by a pair of screws. However, it appears that the internal bottom side of the component is welded to the iPhone's frame, which is assumed to be the same case in the iPhone 16 Plus and the iPhone 16 Pro models.

The internals of the Camera Control in the Apple iPhone 16. / © Phone Repair Guru (YouTube)

What we can make from this is that the architecture of the Camera Control makes it impossible to detach from the frame without damaging the welded spots and the component, and possibly including the glass layer protecting the capacitive top surface.

Another look by Hugh Jeffreys also confirms the state of the capacitive button, but it does show that the connector and chip can be put back again once disconnected.

Right now, it's unclear how serviceable or costly the new button is to fix since Apple has not yet included the part in its support page. Regardless, these findings do add credence that these YouTubers could be right all along and that the Camera Control won't be easily repairable and it may require you to replace the entire frame.

Beyond this new component though, Apple touts that the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro offer better sustainability by featuring easy-to-replace batteries, more repairable parts, on-device diagnostics via iOS 18, and wider compatibility with used components.

Are you upgrading to the iPhone 16 because of the Camera Control? If not, which new features are the reason you're buying the new iPhones? Let us hear your answers in the comments.