iPhone 16 Pro's Bigger Ultrawide Sensor May Boost Spatial Video

As we enter 2024, we could now start the countdown to the arrival of the iPhone 16 , which would be around nine months from now. After a handful of leaks that passed in our radar in 2023, reports about the next-gen iPhone continue to make waves at the start of this year. Particularly, a major camera upgrade is further speculated for the iPhone 16 Pro duo .

A 48 MP ultrawide camera on iPhone 16 Pro is more likely to happen

Last year, there were two reports from reliable sources that the iPhone 16 Pro was set to bring a 48 MP ultrawide sensor, replacing the dated and miniscule 12 MP sensor on the existing iPhone 15 (review) range. Now, prolific leaker Ming-Chi Kuo writes on Medium of the upcoming Pro models sporting an upgraded 48 MP ultrawide snapper, corroborating with the earlier forecasts.

If to materialize, the rear module of the iPhone 16 Pro will be composed of a primary 48 MP wide, a new 48 MP ultrawide, and a 12 MP periscope with 5x zoom. At the same time we could also make from this is that the bigger ultrawide sensor is exclusive to the Pro models. It is likely that the same 48 MP ultrawide camera will only trickle to the standard iPhone models by 2025 or with iPhone 17.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max rear cameras include a 48 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, and 12 MP periscope. / © nextpit

With a larger sensor, it is expected to enhance the image quality of the 0.5x zoom by tapping the pixel-binning technology utilized on the current 48 MP wide camera. This could also result in better low light pictures as the combined pixels will capture more light.

Another reason we see why Apple is improving the ultrawide sensor on the iPhone 16 Pro might be due to spatial video recording. Essentially, recording a spatial video requires two adjacent cameras to create a 3D or immersive effect. In the case of the iPhone 15 Pro, it uses the 48 MP wide and 12 MP ultrawide, so it makes sense that Apple is stepping up the other less capable sensor.

Apart from the cameras, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro appear as modest upgrades to the iPhone 15, with rumored changes only including a new A18 chipset, an additional capture button, and slightly wider displays on the Pro. However, with several months away from the launch timetable, there might be some surprises in store.

Do you think that Apple has only brought limited improvements to the iPhones' camera in years when compared to Samsung or other prominent brands? We'd like to hear your opinion in the comment section.