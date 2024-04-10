Leaked iPhone 16 Batteries May Disappoint the Plus Model Fans

Apple's iPhone Plus models are known for their phenomenal battery life, which the company continues to improve every iPhone generation either through a bigger capacity or with more efficient chipset . However, this year's iPhone 16 Plus is speculated will not get a capacity upgrade, and that could even see a surprise battery reduction.

Apple iPhone 16 battery capacities

In a Weibo post, an account (via MacRumors) has shared the alleged iPhone 16 battery capacities. All models are listed with bigger batteries except for the iPhone 16 Plus. Accordingly, both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will get more cells at 3,561 mAh and 3,355 mAh, respectively. These are a small jump from their predecessors with 3,349 mAh and 3,274 mAh batteries.

As for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the most premium iPhone model is said to gain about 5 percent more juice. With that, its cell is now rated to 4,676 mAh from 4,422 mAh in the iPhone 15 Pro Max (review).

Surprisingly, the iPhone 16 Plus was listed to have 4,006 mAh of battery, which is a notable reduction or about 9 percent smaller from the iPhone 15 Plus (review) with 4,383 mAh. Even so, this is still notably smaller than the iPhone 14 Plus with 4,323 mAh of battery.

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 16 battery sizes based on leaks Model Size Model Size iPhone 15 3,349 mAh iPhone 16 3,561 mAh iPhone 15 Plus 4,383 mAh iPhone 16 Plus 4,006 mAh iPhone 15 Pro 3,274 mAh iPhone 16 Pro 3,355 mAh iPhone 15 Pro Max 4,441 mAh iPhone 16 Pro Max 4,674 mAh

Will a smaller battery capacity mean of a shorter battery life?

But as what it stands, the iPhone 16 Plus might still retain the same battery life rating of 26 hours despite having a smaller battery than its predecessor. This could be credited to the A18 chipset that is based on a smaller 3 nm process node compared to the 4 nm on the A17 chip in the iPhone 15 (review). Conversely, the remaining of the iPhone 16 models could likely see longer battery lives.

It should be noted that it was leaker Majin Bu that first detailed the batteries of the iPhone 16 which gave weight to the actual capacities shared today except for the smaller Pro. Furthermore, the source described that the all iPhone 16 will use a rectangular battery forms with new metal covers subsequently ditch the L-shaped in the iPhone 15.

What do you think the reasons why Apple is downgrading the battery of the iPhone 16 Plus? Does it intend to further distinguish the Pro from the standard models? We'd like to hear your opinion.