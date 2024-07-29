When Apple announced Apple Intelligence at WWDC, it confirmed that it is shipping these generative AI features to supported iPhone models including the upcoming iPhone 16 some time this year. But as we're getting closer, it is shaping up that Apple would miss including those features with the next-gen iPhone at launch.

No fancy AI features for iPhone 16 at launch

In the latest Power On newsletter of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it is reported that Apple will only make Apple Intelligence available with the iOS 18.1 update. This means that the iPhone 16 that is likely running on iOS 18.0 out the box would miss the suite of generative AI features when they're supposed to become official in September.

It is expected that iOS 18.1 would hit a few weeks or a month after the launch of iPhone 16. This further cuts the hope of users planning to immediately try out the new AI features on the new iPhones and iPads (via iPadOS 18).

Yes, emoji poverty will soon be a thing of the past on devices with Apple Intelligence! / © Apple / Screenshot: nextpit

Furthermore, not only those who are switching to the iPhone 16 would need to extend their patience as those with iPhone 15 Pro (review) will also need to wait until iOS 18.1 is out to get a taste of Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence in testing phase

It's a difference case for developers, though, as Gurman said that Apple could make Apple Intelligence available to developers and testers around this year through the iOS Beta program.

However, it was highlighted in prior report that only a few AI tools will be included in the test like Image Playground for generating images along with Genmoji and ChatGPT integration. Those more advanced features are believed to be shipped only next year, such as the upgraded Siri.

To that end, it's unusual for Apple to delay or skip major features it announced at WWDC on new iPhones. Gurman thinks the primary reason for the deferment is due to Apple working on addressing bugs and optimizing Apple Intelligence on its devices.

As we all know, Apple Intelligence is only compatible with iPhones that are fitted by A17 Pro chipset and on iPads and MacBooks with custom Apple M chipsets, leaving iPhone 14 and older models unsupported.

Are you disappointed that Apple could further delay Apple Intelligence? What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.