Following photos of the iPhone 16's molding units, a new image of the alleged new four iPhone models with a more polished design has now surfaced. This latest photo showcases the footprint differences between all four models and the updated rear camera design on the standard iPhones.

Sizing up all four Apple iPhone 16 models

Courtesy of leaker Sonny Dickson, the image shows the entire iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineups with their back facing upward. Based on the image, we can make out how much larger each iPhone has grown, with the Pro models getting larger displays.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a rumored 6.9-inch viewing real estate, making it the largest of the four, noticeably dwarfing the iPhone 16 Plus. On the other hand, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro with a 6.3-inch display appears to be wider and taller compared to the vanilla iPhone 16 with its 6.1-inch display.

Alleged dummy units of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro (Max) and iPhone 16 (Plus). / © Twitter/u/SonnyDickson

In addition, both standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models were shown to have a vertical dual camera module housed within an elliptical island at the back. This was better showcased in another shot of the iPhone 16.

The Apple iPhone 16 dummy shown in pink. / © X/u/SonnyDickson

The redesigned camera placements on the iPhone 16 were said to enable spatial video recording capability that was first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro (review). Such videos can then be viewed using the Vision Pro headset.

Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro colors

Concerning the colors, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro will arrive in light blue/gray and black variants, respectively. Based on this rumor, the iPhone Pro is touted to launch in black, white, silver, and pink which will replace the existing blue.

As for the iPhone 16, the smaller entry has a pink finish while the Plus will be available in black. Apart from these two finishes, word from China suggested the iPhone 16 range will be available in seven colors with the addition of white and purple, making it different from the existing iPhone 15 (review) hues.

Other design changes were tipped to include a new “capture” button on the four iPhone 16 models and the addition of an Action Button on the non-Pro unit.

What are your thoughts on the iPhone 16's design? Do you favor the larger footprints of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max? Share your opinion with us in the comments.