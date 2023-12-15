Hot topics

iPhone 16's New Camera Layout Could Enable Spatial Video

nextpit iPhone 15 Plus Back
© nextpit
Apple launched the iPhone 15 (review) in September this year, which means the spotlight is now on the iPhone 16. This is evident as the number of leaks continues to pick up steam, with the latest pointing to spatial video recording being made available on the standard iPhone 16's camera system.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could feature a dual rear camera in a vertical layout similar to the iPhone 12. While this is considered to be a minor design change, there seems a significant reason for the arrangement of these sensors. This can be seen in the iPhone 16 mockups published by MacRumors, which are based on internal prototypes and details gathered from leaks.

Upon closer inspection, the iPhone 16 appears to be a minor iteration of the iPhone 15 by having the same Dynamic Island cutout in the front panel that is wrapped by a metal frame with slight bevels along the edges. The back is tipped to remain the same with a frosted glass surface housing the dual camera.

Spatial video recording on the entire Apple iPhone 16 range

The comments saw an interesting rumor concerning the updated lens design paving the way for the iPhone 16 duo to shoot 3D or spatial video similar to the iPhone 15 Pro (review) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (review). The recorded spatial videos can then be viewed on Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset.

Based on a technical perspective, recording Apple's spatial videos requires the iPhone to be in landscape orientation and with the depth effect possible only via equally spaced sensors in vertical or horizontal layout. Therefore, we can only vouch that there is something in the iPhone manufacturer's decision to move the two rear cameras' position apart from aesthetics.

Apple iPhone 16 design
A mockup of Apple's iPhone 16 showing a vertical rear dual camera and an Action Button on the right side / © MacRumors

Likewise, there is a rumor going around that Apple is testing out the inclusion of a new “capture key” on the iPhone 16 range, which is said to be a capacitive button. There's no solid evidence on how the physical control should work, but this is likely a shortcut related to the camera or for rumored generative AI features. Who knows for sure really? 

Other than the “capture key”, the renders do depict one of Apple's iPhone 16 prototypes equipped with the same Action Button as the iPhone 15 Pro. However, this programmable action button may end up with capacitive technology instead of adopting a physical component.

What are your thoughts on Apple's iPhone 16 updated design? Do you think the Cupertino company is going to include spatial video recording on the standard next-generation iPhone? Share your answers with us in the comments.

Via: MacRumors

