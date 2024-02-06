Apple iPhone 16: The Redesigned Camera Could Look Like This

While Apple is not yet expected to launch the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro by September of this year, leaks about these devices continue to pick up steam. The latest is an alleged schematic for the standard iPhone model that shows the rumored redesigned camera. A set of renders have also depicted what the schematics could look like in real life.

What's different on the Apple iPhone 16 design

Well-known leaker MajinBu has seemingly shared the schematics of the iPhone 16 over on X. Accordingly, the rear panel does boast the vertically aligned dual camera which has been speculated since last year. While the lens arrangement mirrors of what on the iPhone 12, the rectangular camera island is noticeably overhauled into an elliptical shape that wraps around these cameras, which resembles more the Xperia 5 V that our colleague reviewed.

Apple's iPhone 16 (Plus) schematics showing the redesigned dual rear camera and new Capture and Action buttons. / © X/u/Majin Bu Official

Meanwhile, the front panel shows a familiar Dynamic Island with a considerate number of bezels. The rumored Action Button and new “Capture” button are present as well, with the programmable key positioned on the left and the new camera-oriented key found on the right side below the power key.

The said camera button could come handy when shooting photos and videos on these iPhones. This also supports the report of Apple heavily emphasizing the cameras on this year's iPhone lineup.

Based on rumors, the said redesigned camera is said to enable spatial video recording on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus following of the feature being exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro (review) duo this year.

The render of Apple iPhone 16 (Plus) based on the alleged schematics. / © X/u/Upinthezone / Edit by nextpit

The same source has collaborated with user UpInTheZone to conceptualize these sketches, giving us a tangible view of the handset. For what it's worth, the iPhone 16 will be distinguishable from the iPhone 15 (review) primarily with its updated camera positioning, although most of the dimensions should be carried over as based on the previous report that speculated of actual iPhone 16 sizes.

Beyond these materials, the iPhone 16 is tipped to feature a new A18 chipset, a bigger 8 GB RAM, and Wi-Fi 6E support. The cameras on the duo are likely to be retained with a 48 MP main shooter and a 12 MP ultrawide. Lastly, the smaller iPhone 16 and the Plus version could keep the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, respectively.

What do you think of the supposed redesigned back of the iPhone 16? Would you prefer this over the iPhone 15 or iPhone 14? Tell us your opinion down in the comment section.