Apple today announced that it is holding a press event at Apple Park, Cupertino, California on September 9. The company didn't detail what the event is all about, but it is expected the iPhone 16 will break cover. This is also hinted at the invitation and teaser, which shows a glowing logo with a tagline of "It's Glowtime" that could be referenced to the generative AI-powered Siri .

The event will kick off at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CET). Apple confirmed that it will stream the event on its major channels, including YouTube where you can be notified based on your equivalent local time and the company's events page.

Similar to last year's iPhone 15 (review) event, there's also a select number of media and personalities invited to attend the event in person and have the opportunity to get their hands on the new iPhones before the release after a week or two.

This year's iPhone debut could be all about AI

Each year, the anticipation for the upcoming iPhones builds up months in advance due to leaks and rumors and this year is no different with the iPhone 16.

It has been widely leaked that the iPhone 16 will bring some fair to modest changes and improvements coming from the iPhone 15 series. The standard iPhone 16 models are tipped to feature a redesigned camera module on the rear which should enable spatial video recording. As the iPhone 16 Pro (Max), both models are said to get slightly larger displays and even thinner bezels than the iPhone 15 Pro (review) duo.

Generative AI tucked under Apple Intelligence will be at the forefront of these new iPhones, with some additions already previewed to developers and beta testers through iOS 18 beta. However, these AI features could likely arrive in October via the iOS 18.1 update rather than being available at launch to users.

Alleged dummy unit of the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max side-by-side with the iPhone 15 Pro Max / © ZoneofTech/Twitter

The new AI capabilities will be enabled by a zappier and more capable Apple A18 SoC. Even so, it is rumored all iPhones will get larger memories to support the resource-intensive generative AI on these iPhones.

More Apple devices: Apple Watch and AirPods

The new Apple Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 3 are also anticipated to be announced alongside the new iPhones. Similar to the handsets, the wearables may also get a big AI treatment. However, it's still unclear how they will be any better compared to the Watch Series 9 (review) and Watch Ultra 2 (review).

In addition, Apple's dated AirPods 3 in-ear earbuds could also get a refresh with the new AirPods 4. Per rumor, there will be two variants of the AirPods 4, one set is believed to get noise-canceling capability while the other set will get muted specs to maintain the same affordable pricing as the predecessors.

Will there be new iPad tablets in 2024?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculates there's a chance Apple will announce a new iPad Mini tablet at the event. This is after stocks of the current iPad Mini 6 are found to be dwindling out from stores with no new supplies coming in. From this, it is likely Apple is readying an updated iPad Mini model that could also go official in the same venue.

At the same time, it wouldn't be a surprise if Apple schedules a separate event for the new iPad launch and perhaps together with the new M4 Macs and MacBooks.

Are you looking forward to this year's iPhone 16? Perhaps you're more excited to see the new Apple smartwatches? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.