Hot topics

Report: Overheating iPhone 15 Pro May Be Due to Apple's Design Choice

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
nextpit Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Review Camera
© nextpit

While our colleague is preparing an extensive review for the iPhone 15 Pro, it has been a widespread discussion on major social media platforms of the new iPhone Pro models overheating or at least exhibiting abnormal temperature level. Now, notable consultant Ming-Chi Kuo has chimed in and acknowledges that the issue is indeed present and could be caused by the design choice but not by the chipset.

According to the survey shared by the analyst on Medium, the overheating on the iPhone 15 Pro devices is unrelated to the 3 nm Apple A17 Pro chipset manufactured by TSMC. Rather, Kuo states that this is due to the new design Apple has incorporated iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, subsequently reducing the effective heat dissipation area.

Particularly, Apple confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro has an updated internal chassis and uses titanium material on its frame. This allows the device to have improved repairability and becoming lighter than its predecessor. The process may have also compromised the overall thermal system on the Pro models.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple has redesigned the internal chassis and frame on the iPhone 15 Pro (Max). / © Apple

Over in the same post, Kuo discussed that Apple could address the issue by releasing a software update that will throttle the clock speed of the hexa-core processor of the A17 Pro chip. But it was further added that the iPhone 15 sales may be affected if Apple may not handle the current case appropriately.

Although Apple has not really made any official statement as regards the arising concern, a few third-party outlets have already done some testing. For instance, Korean BullsLab testing shows the iPhone 15 Pro Max producing abnormal heat when doing benchmarks and other intensive tasks. Notably, one unit has been recorded to reach 46.7 º Celsius (116º Fahrenheit). 

However, some users suggest this occurs even with normal use and when charging. Meanwhile, there are those who report that the iPhone 15 (review) only shows above normal temperature during the initial setup similar to when the device operating system has been upgraded.

Have you got your iPhone 15 already? If so, have you experienced any overheating with your unit? Share with us your findings in the comments.

Via: 9to5Mac Source: Medium, YouTube

Next articleNext article
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing