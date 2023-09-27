Report: Overheating iPhone 15 Pro May Be Due to Apple's Design Choice

While our colleague is preparing an extensive review for the iPhone 15 Pro , it has been a widespread discussion on major social media platforms of the new iPhone Pro models overheating or at least exhibiting abnormal temperature level. Now, notable consultant Ming-Chi Kuo has chimed in and acknowledges that the issue is indeed present and could be caused by the design choice but not by the chipset.

According to the survey shared by the analyst on Medium, the overheating on the iPhone 15 Pro devices is unrelated to the 3 nm Apple A17 Pro chipset manufactured by TSMC. Rather, Kuo states that this is due to the new design Apple has incorporated iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, subsequently reducing the effective heat dissipation area.

Particularly, Apple confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro has an updated internal chassis and uses titanium material on its frame. This allows the device to have improved repairability and becoming lighter than its predecessor. The process may have also compromised the overall thermal system on the Pro models.

Apple has redesigned the internal chassis and frame on the iPhone 15 Pro (Max). / © Apple

Over in the same post, Kuo discussed that Apple could address the issue by releasing a software update that will throttle the clock speed of the hexa-core processor of the A17 Pro chip. But it was further added that the iPhone 15 sales may be affected if Apple may not handle the current case appropriately.

Although Apple has not really made any official statement as regards the arising concern, a few third-party outlets have already done some testing. For instance, Korean BullsLab testing shows the iPhone 15 Pro Max producing abnormal heat when doing benchmarks and other intensive tasks. Notably, one unit has been recorded to reach 46.7 º Celsius (116º Fahrenheit).

However, some users suggest this occurs even with normal use and when charging. Meanwhile, there are those who report that the iPhone 15 (review) only shows above normal temperature during the initial setup similar to when the device operating system has been upgraded.

Have you got your iPhone 15 already? If so, have you experienced any overheating with your unit? Share with us your findings in the comments.