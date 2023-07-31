Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Could Sport Significantly Thinner Bezels

It is believed that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is going to feature the same screen real estate and Dynamic Island as with last year's iPhone 14 Pro . But it doesn't mean that we are not getting changes at the front at all. A new report details that the bezels are significantly thinner on the higher end models of Apple's iPhone 15 line .

The information comes from Bloomberg's prolific Apple leaker Mark Gurman and gives weight to the previous shared render. In his latest Power On newsletter, he listed that the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro are measured at 1.5 mm on each side. This is about 32 percent thinner compared to the 2.2 mm bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro (review) and should be noticeable if both generations are place side by side.

Furthermore, it is said that the reduced bezels are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Meaning, we would be seeing unchanged panels on the iPhone 15 (Plus) over the iPhone 14, although the new standard model should now take advantage of the Dynamic Island.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 15 Pro: Design and display render. / © 9to5Mac

It appears the upcoming change is only part of Apple's plan to completely rid of the visible screen borders on its iPhones. In an earlier report by The Elec, Apple was tipped to be pushing Samsung and LG, which are the two major panel suppliers of iPhones, to produce bezel-less displays. However, it is not expected that this technology will be ready anytime soon or even on the 2024 iPhone 16.

In addition to the bezels, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to debut with a titanium frame and action button. Meanwhile, all models are coming with a USB-C port that replaces the proprietary Lightning port. Aside from the usual September release window, Apple has not yet revealed the exact launch date for the iPhone 15.

What are your thoughts on the Apple iPhone 15 Pro possibly sporting aesthetically improved displays? Tell us your answers in the comment section.