iPhone 14 Pro (Max) availability is delayed — Here's when you can get one

Pre-orders for the Apple's iPhone 14 were not smooth sailing as expected. The page and official Apple's store went live on Friday for pre-orders but faced several problems including a crashing website to payment errors and unsuccessful checkout. Some had worse problems like a considerable delay for the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max orders with a new estimated delivery date moved to the middle of October.

Apple's store crashes on the first day of iPhone 14 pre-orders.

iPhone 14 Pro's delivery is now estimated to start on October 11.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets October 18th shipment.

Apple had prepared the same speed checkout configurator this year as on the iPhone 13's launch in 2022. Although it was trouble-free for some, not all were pleased as the Apple Store crashed right on the first day. The errors were amended, but there is still a lingering major issue that looks to disappoint many fans—which is a delay on the shipment for the Pro models.

Those who ordered the iPhone 14 Pro (Max) on the first day were fortunate to have their shipment arrive on schedule on September 16 or personally pick it up from the physical stores. However, new orders made a day after are now getting far delayed shipment. The earliest estimated date for the Pro is between October 11 to 18 while orders for the Pro Max only start on October 18.

Global availability for the standard iPhone 14 seems to be stable with unchanged ETA which is on Friday for the smaller variant. On the other hand, the new iPhone 14 Plus is still on track for October 7th launch.

It's unclear what was the cause of the longer arrival for the Pro models. But it is safe to assume that demand for the iPhones with Dynamic Island design is higher than anticipated.

Which iPhone 14 model did you pre-order this year? Let us know your answers in the comment section.