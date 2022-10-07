iOS 16: Have true Always On Display on your iPhone 14 Pro (Max) at all times

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the first Apple smartphones to offer the Always On Display feature, but I prefer the more minimalist AoD found in Android with the screen off - where there is no wallpaper and only the clock is visible. Fortunately, you can also obtain a similar visual aesthetic on iPhone via a simple setting in iOS 16 . I will show you how in this quick tutorial.

The Always On Display feature is exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Basically, Apple's AoD looks exactly like a normal iPhone lock screen, except that the screen is slightly darkened. Personally, I find the Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro (Max) to be a little too cluttered. I don't need to see my wallpaper, I just want to view the time, my notifications, and possibly, my widgets.

Check out 10 iOS tips & tricks to try on any iPhone

In iOS 16's settings, you can go through Do Not Disturb mode to have a "real" minimalist Always On Display, like what we are used to on Android smartphones.

How to get a real Always On Display on your iPhone 14 Pro (Max)?

To begin, you will need to make sure you have Always On Display enabled on your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Go to Settings and then to Display & Brightness. Enabled the Always On alert slider.

Make sure you have already activated the Always On Display function on your iPhone 14 Pro (Max). / © NextPit

After doing so, you proceed with the following to obtain the famous "real" Always On Display (just like on an Android device) on your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max:

Go to Settings followed by Focus. Select Do Not Disturb followed by Options. Enable the Dim Lock Screen alert slider. Before or after locking your iPhone, switch to Do Not Disturb mode via Control Center.

The Do Not Disturb mode in iOS 16 will darken the Always On Display. / © NextPit

Then simply switch to Do Not Disturb mode via the iOS 16 Control Center. Swipe down from the top right of your iPhone screen and press the button just to the left of the brightness bar, as shown in the video below.