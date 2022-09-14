Apple charges $99 to replace your iPhone 14 battery

While Apple didn't hike the pricing of its iPhone 14 lineup, replacing the battery of any model will be more expensive than before. Repairing the battery on the iPhone 13 and other previous iPhone generations usually costs $69, but it has surprisingly gone up to $99 for 2022 models without any warranty coverage.

TL;DR

If you're planning to hold on to your dear iPhone 14 (Plus) or iPhone 14 Pro (Max) for more than a year, you should be reminded that it will be costlier to fix the worn battery outside of the AppleCare+ or standard warranty. The latest battery service or repair quotation in the US now costs $99 and varies in other countries. This is 43 percent more expensive compared to older iPhones.

Aside from the rare manufacturing defects, the battery lifespan of iPhones degrades after a year of regular use. However, Apple won't service your device unless the capacity is less than 80 percent or after 400-500 complete charges. Presumably, this will affect the iPhone 14 models with the least battery life rating due to more charging cycles.

iPhone 14 battery capacity

Because of the wider displays, the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max sport the biggest capacities at 4,325mAh and 4,323mAh, respectively. The standard iPhone 14 has 3,279mAh of juice while the iPhone 14 Pro has the least at 3,200mAh. But the latter has a more efficient A16 processor to make up for its Always-On mode feature that is also found on the Pro Max variant.

AppleCare+ includes battery replacement. The plan costs $8 per month for the cheapest iPhone 14 and $9 for the Plus. Meanwhile, both the pro models have premiums of $10/monthly. Regardless, if you opt for Apple's in-house insurance or not, owning an iPhone or Apple Watch may eventually cost an arm and leg.

Do you think it is reasonable for Apple to increase the battery replacement fee for the iPhone 14? Let us hear your thoughts.