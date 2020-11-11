Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: a new design that rules?

The new iPhone lineup this year consists of four new models, where all of them fall under the 12 series. The magic number twelve is a "mathematical natural phenomenon", a sublime yet abundant number. The twelve is also a kissing number in three dimensions. Frederic Chopin composed twelve Etudes; Claude Debussy composed twelve Préludes. Whether the new iPhone 12 Pro carries its numerical heritage as gracefully as people and events in the earth's history have shown will be determined in this extensive review.

Rating

Good ✓ Noble design language

✓ Very bright display

✓ Night mode for front and ultra-wide-angle cameras

✓ Fast processor Bad ✕ No charging adapter included

✕ High price

✕ Average battery life

Apple iPhone 12 design and build quality In my hands-on with the iPhone 12 (Pro), I have already shed some light on both models. The design of the new models has certainly divided the Apple fanbase. Those who are nostalgic about the good old days are happy about the return to the angular, easy-to-grip design. However, there are also others who felt that the iPhone 12 is simply too edgy. Personally, I like this design a whole lot. Every inch of the phone looks good regardless of how I hold it in my hand. If you were to take the time to feel this piece of technology, the matte glass back caresses your skin in a very special manner. The finish of the 146.7 mm high and 71.5 mm wide back nestles warmly and softly in the palm of your hand. Do give me the license to be a little bit more poetic here: the glass resembles the soft, white skin on the wrist; and it is there where one is able to feel the pulse of a living body. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: The Pro model features a matte back. / © NextPit In contrast, the new, flat stainless steel frame is certainly jarring in terms of design and feel. In the Pro model, the 7.4 mm deep frame absolutely sparkles in the corresponding case colour. Cool and hard, it forms the grip that I have deeply missed in the rounded iPhone 11 Pro Max. After using the Pro model for close to two weeks, I could not confirm reports circulating on the Internet about obvious wear and tear marks along with the stainless steel frame. I have to say that in four out of five times when I charge the iPhone wirelessly, the Lightning port does edge its way in little by little. It will require a long-term review to see whether such a finish is suitable for everyday use. I consider the 187 grams of the Pro model to be something positive. All in all, it fits nicely in light and stable manner in one's hand. It is a joy to say that this is the first iPhone in years that I would use without having to worry about purchasing a protective case. Do be aware though, you have to dig deep into your pocket in case there is any physical damage to the device due to accidental drops or knocks. Colleagues from iFixit tested the iPhone 12 Pro in a teardown and came up with an average repairability rate of 6/10. In case of broken glass at the back, the entire chassis needs to be replaced. As to how high the repair costs for broken displays are, you can read about it in a separate news article.

Apple iPhone 12 display If we observe the front of the iPhone 12, we will find a 6.1-inch OLED display. The now-famous notch hasn't gotten any smaller, which is a pity. Other smartphone manufacturers have shown innovative solutions to reduce the size of the notch in recent months, such as under-display cameras, retractable cameras or punch-hole notches. Granted: all of these design choices do not follow Apple's design language. We also have to keep in mind that Face ID technology with its numerous sensors do take up space. Compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 12's display did not see much improvement. Apple decided in favour of 5G and battery life against using a 120 Hz display. I think that's a pity. If you want to switch from an Android smartphone with a refresh rate 90Hz or higher to the iPhone 12, you'll notice the difference in a short while, so good luck adjusting to a lower refresh rate! Other than that, the display shines in its performance, offering high brightness levels and richness in contrast. Even when I am under direct sunlight, I can read the display without losing any bit of quality. The panel delivers a maximum brightness level of 800 Nits and a maximum brightness of 1200 Nits in HDR. Another new feature is Apple's display coating that is known as Ceramic Shield. It is rumoured on the 'Net that this is actually the latest Gorilla Glass Victus from Corning. Since we don't want to damage our review units, I cannot verify that information through a scratch test at this point in time. More courageous reviewers, however, have come to the conclusion that the iPhone 12 Pro is better equipped against falls. However, this YouTuber could not detect any discernable difference to the previous model that did not come with Ceramic Shield:

Since I switched from an iPhone 11 Pro Max to the iPhone 12 Pro, the maintained low refresh rate did not bother me that much as opposed to a possible Android user who was rocking to at least 90 Hz. All in all, the performance of the Super Retina XDR display convinced me. With a resolution of 2,532 x 1,170 pixels (460 ppi), surfing the 'Net was a very pleasant experience, as much fun as viewing spontaneous gaming sessions or YouTube videos.

Apple iPhone 12 software iOS 14 brings about numerous innovations and practical features not only to the new iPhone 12 series models but also for the new generation of iPads. Apart from the ability to finally use widgets for applications, the "hidden" button on the back of the iPhone is now also available. For instance, you can use it to create a screenshot simply by tapping the glass twice. Holger has summarised all of the advantages and features in the following "How To" article: iOS 14: How to find the hidden iPhone function In addition, you can finally make use of picture-in-picture capability on the iPhone to watch YouTube videos while working with another app in the background. That is but just one example of what Android users have long been enjoying all this while. iOS 14 also brings Apple's own translator app and the ability to place a Shazam button for music recognition directly into the control centre. All of the new features in iOS 14 have been described here for you: iOS 14: These are the new features for iPhone and iPad

Apple iPhone 12 performance The new iPhones are all equipped with the brand new A14 Bionic processor, which Apple had already shown off in the iPad Air before the new range of smartphones was introduced. The chip used here is the first Apple processor to be manufactured using the 5 nm process. This provides ample space to house all 11.8 billion transistors. The processor incorporates a faster neural engine and the six 64-bit-capable ARM cores are supposed to work 40 per cent faster than the Apple A12 Bionic, according to Apple. The iPhone 12 Pro and the Max version come with 6 GB of memory (LPDDR5-5500), while the 12 models without the Pro add-on manage with 4 GB of RAM. The reason behind this could be improved camera features. The ProRAW format, which was introduced exclusively on the Pro models, should also be able to utilise more RAM. With ProRAW you can edit images extensively afterwards, even if they have already been optimised by the camera software. Below you will find the table with our benchmark results from Geekbench 5: Apple iPhone 12 Pro benchmark comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Galaxy S20+ OnePlus 8 Pro Galaxy grade 20 Ultra Geekbench 5 (Single/Multi) 1.585 / 3.669 911 / 2.776 887 / 3.313 735 / 2.508 In everyday life, these outstanding values are particularly useful when it comes to gaming. Graphically intensive and demanding arcade games on Apple's platform run smoothly without the iPhone 12 Pro experiencing any unwanted high temperatures. Multitasking, high-resolution YouTube videos and gaming are simply fun, but that was evident with the iPhone 12 Pro right from the get-go. This begs the question: where does the A14 Bionic really show off its strengths in comparison to its predecessor? The Apple A14 Bionic, for example, is the first Apple processor to support decoding of the AV1 video codec, which is considered by many to be future-proof and should be used widely in the future. The LPDDR5-5500 memory also provides faster memory bandwidth and is generally more energy efficient.

Apple iPhone 12 camera Like the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone 12 Pro comes with three cameras at the back. However, Apple has made improvements to both its hardware and software. For example, a new LiDAR scanner is used, which is said to provide better night mode shots, faster autofocus in low light, and improved AR experiences. Apple has three sensors at 12 megapixels resolution each: a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and a telephoto lens with up to four times optical zoom. Only the Pro Max comes here with a five-fold optical zoom. Dolby Vision HDR is now used in both Pro models. This means you can record HDR video at up to 60 frames per second. The triple camera of the iPhone 12 Pro. / © NextPit The iPhone 12 Pro camera in detail Ultra-wide angle: ƒ/2.4 Aperture

Wide-angle: ƒ/1.6 Aperture

Telephoto lens: ƒ/2.0 Aperture

Night mode

Deep fusion

Apple ProRAW

Dual optical image stabilisation

2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, 4x optical zoom range

Up to 10x digital zoom

Smart HDR 3 for photos On the software side, the ultra-wide-angle can now also take pictures in night mode. That didn't work with the iPhone 11 Pro because the night mode was only available in standard mode. In initial tests, the night mode in ultra-wide-angle worked well with a picture range of 120 degrees. However, if you were to allow me to compare it to competition from Huawei, Apple's phone still can't keep up here. Nevertheless, the results are very appealing and pictures do not end up looking too unnatural. In this scene, it was pitch dark outside. With more light the result is far better. / © NextPit Ultra-wide-angle shot with backlight and ideal lighting conditions. / © NextPit The results looked as though it was yet another regular evening and does not pretend that it is during the day. In general, iPhone snapshots are known to produce natural-looking images. We don't find image-enhancing modes, beauty modes or other fake filters on the iPhone - which is a good thing in my opinion. You see the world through the iPhone camera as it really is, and it is full of crisp, sharp focus. We'll be putting the iPhone 12 Pro and the Max version through a more extensive camera test in the near future when we are all be able to go outside without any worries. A portrait shot with the iPhone 12 Pro under good lighting conditions. / © Julia Froolyks / NextPit In front, something has also changed with regard to the black notch. The iPhone 12 Pro's TrueDepth camera also impresses with 12 megapixels and comes with ƒ/2.2 aperture and HDR 3. Bokeh mode has been made available again. New to this would be Deep Fusion and the night mode at the front, which delivers some really good results with an additional or two seconds of exposure: The new Selfie night mode is remarkable: Skin looks extremely shiny and the effect increases depending on how long you expose the camera. / © NextPit Selfie with bokeh in low light conditions and without night mode. / © NextPit The Selfie camera shows off its full potential only in daylight. While both shots above were taken in unfavourable conditions, the next one really underscores my point. Bright sunshine provides a lot of details and crisp contrasts: Fur, scarf and wall in the background have been captured in great detail. / © NextPit