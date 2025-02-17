Hot topics

Apple's Latest Compact Yet Powerful Tablet is 20% Off Today

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
nextpit Apple iPad Mini 7 Review
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The iPad Mini line is a great option for those who want a compact yet powerful Apple tablet. If you’re considering one, now is a great time to buy—the iPad Mini 7 is back at its lowest price on Amazon and Best Buy this Presidents' Day. The tablet, launched just a few months ago, is currently available for $399, reflecting a $100 discount (20 percent off) from its original $499 price.

This deal applies to the Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage, while the 256GB version is also $100 off, now available for $499 instead of $599. All color options are included in the discount, including blue, purple, starlight, and space gray.

Why the Apple iPad Mini 7 (2024) Is the Perfect Compact Tablet

The iPad Mini 7 (review) is a recent refresh that introduces notable upgrades in both hardware and software. It runs on Apple’s A17 Pro chip, enabling new Apple Intelligence AI features like Smart Replies and Image Wand. Additionally, iPadOS 18 integrates ChatGPT for Siri, offering a more advanced AI assistant.

Beyond AI features, the A17 Pro chip delivers a significant performance boost across processing, graphics, and machine learning tasks. It’s also more power-efficient, which results in a slightly longer battery life, even with the same 5,078mAh capacity.

Apple iPad mini 7 (2024)
The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation but it is now compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © nextpit

In terms of design, the iPad Mini 7 retains the sleek and lightweight aluminum build that made its predecessor popular. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display remains sharp and vibrant, now with support for the Apple Pencil Pro—great for sketching and note-taking. Plus, Apple has seemingly addressed the “jelly scrolling” effect, making for a smoother display experience.

The 12 MP rear camera benefits from Smart HDR and improved image processing, resulting in better photos and videos. Meanwhile, the USB 3.1 port now enables faster data transfers, reducing the time it takes to move large files.

Do you prefer the compact form factor of the iPad Mini 7? Now that it’s more affordable, does it seem like a better buy? Let us know your thoughts!

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing