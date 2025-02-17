The iPad Mini line is a great option for those who want a compact yet powerful Apple tablet . If you’re considering one, now is a great time to buy—the iPad Mini 7 is back at its lowest price on Amazon and Best Buy this Presidents' Day. The tablet, launched just a few months ago, is currently available for $399, reflecting a $100 discount (20 percent off) from its original $499 price.

This deal applies to the Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage, while the 256GB version is also $100 off, now available for $499 instead of $599. All color options are included in the discount, including blue, purple, starlight, and space gray.

Why the Apple iPad Mini 7 (2024) Is the Perfect Compact Tablet

The iPad Mini 7 (review) is a recent refresh that introduces notable upgrades in both hardware and software. It runs on Apple’s A17 Pro chip, enabling new Apple Intelligence AI features like Smart Replies and Image Wand. Additionally, iPadOS 18 integrates ChatGPT for Siri, offering a more advanced AI assistant.

Beyond AI features, the A17 Pro chip delivers a significant performance boost across processing, graphics, and machine learning tasks. It’s also more power-efficient, which results in a slightly longer battery life, even with the same 5,078mAh capacity.

The iPad mini 7 has the same overall design as the 6th generation but it is now compatible with the Apple Pencil Pro. / © nextpit

In terms of design, the iPad Mini 7 retains the sleek and lightweight aluminum build that made its predecessor popular. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display remains sharp and vibrant, now with support for the Apple Pencil Pro—great for sketching and note-taking. Plus, Apple has seemingly addressed the “jelly scrolling” effect, making for a smoother display experience.

The 12 MP rear camera benefits from Smart HDR and improved image processing, resulting in better photos and videos. Meanwhile, the USB 3.1 port now enables faster data transfers, reducing the time it takes to move large files.

Do you prefer the compact form factor of the iPad Mini 7? Now that it’s more affordable, does it seem like a better buy? Let us know your thoughts!