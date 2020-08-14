Apple and Google ban Fortnite from their app stores, Epic sues

Following a provocative announcement by Epic Games, Google and Apple responded immediately by removing the popular co-op survival game Fortnite from the App Stores. The game developer has already filed suit against Apple.

Yesterday evening game developer Epic Games announced that a new payment method for in-app purchases is available for Fortnite players on iOS and Android. Purchases are no longer made directly within the app, but users can pay via PayPal, thus bypassing the operators' payment platforms. Google and Apple were left empty-handed, as the 30 percent fees that every app developer has to pay to the corporations could be avoided.

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices.



Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

Apple and Google reacted promptly to the new payment method, which many experts see as a deliberate provocation by Epic Games. Apple commented on the removal of the popular game with a statement, pointing out that Fortnite was violating the App Store guidelines. Google explained that Fortnite is still available for Android, but that the app can no longer be offered in the Play Store due to violations of the guidelines.

Epic Games sues Apple and Google

Epic Games seems to have been aware of these steps from the beginning and is now moving onto legal action. Fans of the game studio speak of a "rebellion against Apple". Because the developers had already prepared a 65-page lawsuit against Apple. This accuses the company of monopolistic practices. In addition, Epic Games published a video that targets Apple, comparing the company to the world depicted in George Orwell's novel, 1984.