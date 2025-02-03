Apple has long offered customers the option to purchase AppleCare+ as a multi-year plan, either upfront when buying a device or within 60 days of purchase. This plan provides extended protection, including coverage for accidental damage. However, according to a new report, Apple may soon transition to monthly and annual subscription options, offering more flexibility but potentially removing a key feature.

AppleCare+ May Drop the Prepaid Multi-Year Plan

The current prepaid multi-year AppleCare+ plan offers 2 to 3 years of coverage tied to the device rather than the owner. Customers can either pay the full amount upfront or in installments, but the coverage term remains fixed. For example, you can bundle an iPhone 16 (review) with a 2-year AppleCare+ plan for $199.

In his latest post on X, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple plans to phase out this multi-year payment option in favor of monthly and annual subscription tiers. Gurman notes that the change is expected to be announced this week.

However, Apple isn’t wholly discontinuing the prepaid multi-year AppleCare+ plan. According to the report, it will still be available through Apple’s online store. It remains unclear whether this option will be limited to new device purchases or will be available as long as the device is eligible.

Will the Subscription Model Affect Transferable Coverage?

Switching to a subscription model means users can opt for AppleCare+ only when they need it, potentially making it a more cost-effective option for short-term coverage.

That said, this change could impact how AppleCare+ coverage is tied to devices. The subscription model might eliminate the transferable coverage feature typically included with multi-year plans. However, it’s possible that transferable coverage will still be available with monthly or annual subscriptions as long as the plan remains active. We’ll have confirmation once Apple makes an official announcement.

Apple has not yet specified which countries will adopt the new AppleCare+ subscription model. It’s likely to roll out in the USA first. Pricing details are also unknown, but costs are expected to be comparable to the current monthly installment rates, varying depending on the device.

Affiliate offer Apple iPad 10 (2022)

Do you think the new monthly AppleCare+ subscription model is a better option, given the flexibility to customize your coverage period? Share your opinions with us—we’d love to hear your thoughts!