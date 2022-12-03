Tech & Community
Apple now has a name for its first ever AR/VR headset and platform

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Lately, we've been keeping an eye on the development of the first Apple mixed reality headset which is scheduled to launch next year. Previous filings indicate the system may be called "rOS" or reality OS. But a fresh report suggests Apple is opting to use "xrOS" and possibly relating to the headset's name.

Bloomberg has reported the shift of Apple's naming convention for its AR/VR platform. According to its sources, Apple's shell company has been registering "xrOS" in several countries as opposed to the "rOS" suggested in older reports.

Apple XR headset

For reference, XR denotes extended reality which is equivalent to the mixed reality term. This also translates that the first hardware will lean on both augmented and virtual realities. On the other hand, Meta's Quest devices including the Quest Pro heavily rely on the latter experience, though it has plans to unveil an XR version too in the future.

Furthermore, the new branding may well point to an idea that the company's first-generation headset could arrive as an Apple "XR" or "xReality". However, that is still subject to change as there were also rumors of an Apple iGlass before. Nonetheless, the xrOS is shaping up to be a better choice than rOS.

Apple XR release date and price

The Apple XR device is reported to be unveiled in the second quarter of 2023. It is tipped as a premium headset not intended for general consumers due to its high retail pricing brought by expensive components. In addition, Apple wants to limit the volume of the XR headset for strategic purposes.

Likewise, the successor to the first-generation XR headset or Apple XR 2 is shaping up as a cheaper entry despite the promising features of voice calling and improved cameras. The device may be announced sometime in 2024. What other functionalities do you expect to see most from it?

Via: MacRumors Source: Bloomberg

