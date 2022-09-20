Tech & Community
Apps on Apple Store are getting more expensive in Europe

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Apple App Store Price Increase
© NextPit

Not only are iPhones getting more expensive in Europe these days, but apps are also poised to follow. Apple has announced that it will increase the prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store starting October 5. Several markets are affected by Cupertino's move.

TL;DR

  • Apple announces big price hike for apps and items on App Store in Europe.
  • A €0.99 app will cost €1.19 starting on October 5.
  • No words about the US until now.

How much will the apps on App Store now cost

The company published its plan on its developer page. Apple says that apps will be more expensive in European countries like Germany, France, Spain, as well as Poland, Sweden, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, Chile, and Vietnam. An example of the new pricing scheme, in the eurozone countries an app priced at €0.99 will cost €1.19 next month. Similarly, a €9.99 item will get a new price of €11.99.

According to Apple, in Vietnam the increase was due to new regulations imposed by the local government, but nothing was said about the other regions. Our theory it is that the increase in price is due to soaring inflation and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange.

Apple also informed that auto-renewable subscriptions are not covered by this pricing change. However, it still depends on the developer whether to hold or increase their subscription pricing.

iPhone 14 series is also more expensive in Europe

Besides the software products, this year's iPhone 14 was seen to be costlier across Europe. The standard model usually retails $799 before taxes in the US, but it costs €999 in the Eurozone, which is a notable difference if you consider the stronger dollar valuation over the euro. Furthermore, the base model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max sells for a crazy €1449.

Do you live in Europe or in any of the other regions where Apple has increased the price of apps in the Apple Store? If yes: will you still consider buying an iPhone or new apps despite the price increase? Let us hear your answers.

Source: Apple

