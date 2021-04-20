Apple AirTag: track everything through the Find My app

Apple fans have been waiting for this little gadget for so many years – and now the Apple AirTags are finally out. Say goodbye to losing your stuff – if you're glad to spend 29 bucks for every keychain, wallet or pet you own.

So simple, really. And yet so difficult to bring to the market.

For almost two years, the Apple fan community has been waiting for the AirTags. Already in 2019, respectively since iOS 13, Apple gave us the first clues of the new Apple trackers. The idea is that you attach them to keys, bags or anything you're prone to losing. For me, that would probably be my wallet. The concept is not new at all: Samsung sells its Tiles since 2012.

Here they are: Finding your keys could be much easier in the future, even for me. / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

AirTags are, of course, deeply integrated into Apple's operating systems. Using the "Find My" feature, AirTag-attached items can be located quickly and easily. In the "Find My" app, your stuff is then displayed on a map, that guides you quickly and accurately to the item in question. And if you are within Bluetooth range, a sound can be played on the AirTag.

Each AirTag is equipped with a U1 chip developed by Apple to enable accurate searching for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users. As soon as you move, information from the camera, ARKit, accelerometer and gyroscope come together to guide you to the AirTagged item on a map using sound, haptic and visual feedback in real time. Sounds complicated, and might also explain the long time that the Cupertino-based company has taken to finally come around the corner with its little gadget.

Privacy is also important with AirTags

Apple pays great importance to privacy and the protection of customer data – and that also goes for the AirTag. According to Apple, no location data or even location history is stored. The client-server communication between iPhone or iPad on one hand and AirTag on the other hand is end-to-end encrypted. This ensures that only the owner of a device has access to the location data and no one, including Apple, knows the identity or location of any device used in finding it.

AirTag – pricing and availability

AirTags will be available for pre-order from 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, 4.23.2021. They will then be available from Friday, 4.30. The cost is 29 Dollars per piece or 99 Dollars for a pack of four. For comparison: Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag comes in at 29 Dollars as well – but with less functionality.

The new key fob for AirTag. A slightly larger tag is also available / © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

Apple AirTag at a glance. © Apple; Screenshot: NextPit

I myself am someone who waited a really long time for the AirTags. Just because I am constantly looking for my wallet and sometimes my keys. How about yourself? Do you plan to buy the AirTag (or several AirTags) – or are you skipping this one?