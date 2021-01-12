Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro review: a first-class price-to-quiet ratio

When Soundcore introduces new true wireless headphones, you should slowly but surely pay attention. Because with the Liberty Air 2 Pro, the manufacturer combines the qualities of the Liberty 2 Pro and Air 2 models for less than £130. During my review period, the wireless in-ear headphones, unfortunately, lag behind the competition in one aspect despite having many qualities compared to other models.

What I like about the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro...

The sound quality

Let's get right to it, because before it gets quiet, let's get loud. For my reviews of headphones, speakers, and other audio devices, I always like to submit playlists of the music I used to measure the sound quality of each device. To listen later, you'll need a Spotify playlist or you'll enter the tracks on YouTube.

The case opens with a sliding mechanism that already triggers the pairing to your smartphone. / © NextPit

For my playlist, I tried to get a good mix of genres and also make sure that the song in question also has good sound quality, so preferably no live recordings or noisy record digitals. Before we dive deeper into the songs, a little bit about the technique.

Briefly about the technology:

Soundcore uses drivers with its own Purenote technology in the Liberty Air 2 Pro, which measure 11 millimeters on average. The technology is said to improve the sound of the drivers thanks to 10 hardened nanosheets of an unnamed material that are applied in layers to the speaker cone.

This is said to provide more clarity and more precision in the output of sound waves. But with Soundcore giving very few details in the lead-up to the presentation, and not even a frequency range, for example, the technology is providing a few more expectations at best.

As soon as I can find out more about the Liberty Air 2 Pro's technical specifications, I'll add them to the review, of course.

Practical listening test

Finally, let's get to the sound test of the headphones and the Spotify embed I mentioned earlier. You can click on the individual tracks here:

Inca Roads by Frank Zappa

Let's start with the track "Inca Roads" by Frank Zappa, as it tells a lot about the dynamics and about the clarity of headphones right in the first bars. Here I usually pay attention to how clearly the individual instruments can be heard under the synthesizer sound changing from left to right. The Liberty Air 2 Pro do the job well. Ruth Underwood's vibraphone parts are well audible in the background and also the crash cymbal right at the beginning remains recognizable for a long time.

With the equalizer already adjusted to my ears and preferences, the bass track, as well as the bass drum, stand out well. As soon as the vocals start, I'm also happy about how beautifully the headphones resolve the slightly offset, polyphonic vocals in the stereo sound and in the beat. You can almost feel the breathed vocals on your ear.

Inca Roads is very multi-layered and headphones are very well suited to perceive this multi-layeredness. Since Frank Zappa was obsessed with maximum recording quality, ambiguities can't be explained in the recording either. Kudos to Soundcore!

The 11-millimetre drivers produce a clear and powerful sound. / © NextPit

In the song "Knots" by Gentle Giant, the same becomes even more apparent. The confusing xylophone sounds literally tumble through the room as if the musicians were standing behind you. When the whole band enters at 1.40 minutes, the width of the sound becomes clear.

Autumn Leaves by Ryo Fukui

The clarity of the headphones can also be heard in Ryo Fukui's interpretation of the jazz standard Autumn Leaves. His trio consists of himself on piano, a double bass player and a jazz drummer. In the recording, the keys are evenly distributed between both ears, while the double bass player is more on the left channel and the drummer more on the right.

The positioning of the musicians in the virtual space is managed well by the headphones and they reproduce nuances particularly nicely. The occasional caress of the drumstick over the drummer's ride cymbal or the light strokes on the double bass (especially during the solo from 4.20 minutes). Fun!

Xanny by Billie Eilish

Of course, we don't just want to hear grandpa music where the musicians are quite colorful across the spectrum from lows to mids to highs. Billie Eilish likes to overdo it with the slant to the bass and this is a good place to see if the headphones are overdriving. The song Xanny starts with an ultra-low bass, with quite nuanced bass hits in between. The Liberty Air 2 Pro do a good job here and for me personally, the headphones almost hit the cerebellum too hard. That's what they say in professional circles, isn't it?

Once the intro is over, Billie turns it up a bit more and here she and her brother Finneas deliberately work in a gain range where the music sounds overdriven. Despite stylistic devices, however, I've heard speakers that could still clearly separate the musician's voice here. That doesn't work 100 per cent with Soundcore. However, the track is also quite difficult as it pushes the listener to the breaking point in addition to the equipment. When trying it out, I naturally turned the headphones up full and worried a bit about my health.

Giorgo by Marauder - Daft Punk

Also bass-heavy but certainly a little cleaner produced: Giorgo by Marauder by Daft Punk. On the electro track, the headphones are convincing in the bass department, even when I deviate from my preference for treble and midrange in the equalizer and go full bass. While the bass doesn't tend to overdrive, I imagine it may even be too little for some listeners.

Antoine describes himself as more of a bass fan and would have certainly cobbled together a more hip-hop-heavy playlist. By default, the bass on the headphones wasn't potent enough for him and from his experiences, he spoke of a default configuration that should please most users. But that's no big deal, because as with the Life Q30s, Soundcore gets a lot out of them through equalizers.

Equalizer and Hear ID

In the Soundcore app, which I had to run in beta due to the headphones being made available before their official release, you'll find an 8-band equalizer. This lets you adjust the frequency range at 100, 200, 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200, 6,400, and 12,800 hertz from +6 to -6 decibels. The equalizer is effective, but it doesn't provide any presets for the overwhelmed. However, you can create your own presets and save them for eternity.

With the Hear-ID you can create a profile that is adapted to your ear. / © Soundcore / Screenshot: NextPit

As an alternative to the equalizer, Soundcore is pleased to offer its Hear ID feature in the Liberty Air 2 Pro. Like a medical hearing test, to set it up you have to perceive sounds and indicate when you can no longer hear a sound. The procedure takes just under five minutes and is done for each ear individually.

Coincidentally, I took a medical hearing test just under a year ago and there were no abnormalities there. My hearing is above average, my doctor said, and accordingly I could hear 95 per cent of the sounds in the Hear ID check. My equalizer was therefore quite flat, but the sound quality improved noticeably compared to the standard configuration.

Especially since Soundcore doesn't stop there: based on your Hear-ID, you can once again adjust the settings in the 8 frequency bands to your own preferences. Then even for each ear individually and here you will find 21 presets ranging from rock to spoken word to podcasts.

The Soundcore app is really well-designed and fun to use with all the settings! Headphone newbies have the opportunity to develop their own preferences and don't have to get used to the bass-oriented presets of many other manufacturers.

Comfort and fit

But conversations with my colleagues and friends show time and time again that sound quality isn't even the main thing anymore when it comes to headphones. The digital maniacs of our time (like me!) like to have headphones in their ears all day long. During the test period, I got just under 10 hours of use in one day during a music and podcast marathon.

That's not always comfortable with in-ear headphones like the Liberty Air 2 Pro. I was able to enjoy a good midpoint of comfort and support with the pre-installed attachments. Even while jogging, I never felt like the headphones were slipping out of my ear, and after some acclimation, I was even confident enough to bend over the sink with the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro.

The Liberty Air 2 Pro offer a really good grip - at least on me! / © NextPit

Johanna, on the other hand, couldn't find a single one in the eight pairs (!) of included attachments (together with the pre-installed ones, that's nine) that really wanted to fit her. Antoine also felt that the Liberty Air 2 Pro didn't offer enough support and wished for either larger ear tips or an additional holder.

Still, you have to give Soundcore credit for including an above-average number of attachments. However, these are apparently all made of silicone rather than memory foam. The latter conforms a little better to the wearer's ear canal, while the silicone attachments rely a little more on the pressure created when plugged in.

Battery life

During my 10-hour wearing marathon, I only had to put the headphones back in the charging cradle once. That's because the battery life of just under six hours when used in the ear, which Soundcore told us in advance, is also realistic in practice. The volume was moderate and ANC was mostly active.

With the charging case, you can recharge the headphones a full three times. Anker also talks about a fast charging function, which should allow you to charge the headphones for a full two hours after a ten-minute charge. Whether that refers to putting the earbuds in the case or plugging in the charging case via its USB-C port is hard to tell without more details.

However, I'm assuming that Soundcore is charging the case - but the headphones themselves also charge sufficiently quickly. Once I put the headphones back when not in use and then needed them again, they were sufficiently fully charged to not have any issues. Since most users probably put the headphones in the charging case every now and then between uses, usage is quite rarely interrupted by the monotonous "Battery Low" announcement.

Compact case with wireless charging

A few words about the case! Measuring just under 6.5 x 6 x 3 centimetres, this is small enough not to take up much space in your pocket. To remove the individual Earbuds, you have to slide the lid backwards, which is a bit unusual at first, but turns out to be very practical after a while. Because it's no problem to slide the case open with one hand and close it again.

The charging case of the Liberty Air 2 Pro is nice and small. / © NextPit

As a little extra, the charging case supports wireless charging using the Qi standard. For the test, I placed it on a smartphone cradle and already the three LEDs on the front indicated charging. This is even more convenient if your smartphone supports reverse wireless charging and you can charge it by placing it on the phone.

Connection to your mobile phone

This review is getting too long, but I still don't want to miss one detail. Connecting the headphones to paired smartphones is almost "Apple-esque". Slide on the charging case and the headphones connect to the phone. Then you put both headphones in your ear and thanks to the wear detection, the music is also played directly. The whole thing works surprisingly well on both Apple's iOS and Android, and begs the question, why can't this always be the case?

It's also nice that the wear detection works via pressure and not via a proximity sensor. This means you can put the headphones on the table or in your pocket when in mono mode, i.e. when wearing a pair of headphones, and not have to worry about the music going out all the time.

Telephone calls

I also made a lot of phone calls with true wireless headphones. The call quality was very good on my end and the other party didn't even notice that I was using the headphones instead of my mobile phone. The only thing that bothered me a little was that I couldn't hear my own voice as well due to the construction.