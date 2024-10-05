While Anker is better known for its charging accessories, its headphones are becoming more relevant in the market. Now, it has announced an upgrade to its high-end wireless earbuds line with the launch of the Liberty 4 Pro. The new noise-canceling in-ears bring notable audio and functionality upgrades, including a display and touch control on its charging case.

A display on the charging case among earbuds is not a novel idea, with JBL first to popularize this with the JBL Tour Pro 2 and Tour Pro 3 having smart cases. However, these options come with steep price tags.

Anker Liberty 4 Pro's smart case with a touch panel

As for Anker, its new Liberty 4 Pro strike a balance between features and price. They cost $129 similar to the Liberty 3 Pro, but add a touch-sensitive bar on the center side of the sliding case as an alternative to access playback controls and listening modes. There is also a minuscule display inside the top lip of the case, enough to fit status and indicators like volume and charge level.

Following more brands adopting the stem design (aka, the AirPods' style), Anker's fourth-generation Liberty Pro boast a hairdryer form, ditching the bean-shaped of the previous model. They still get replaceable ear tips but are now rated with IPX5 water resistance and are offered in light blue, black, and white finishes.

Anker's Liberty 4 Pro come with a slide charging case that features an LCD display and a touch bar / © Anker

Anker says the Libertry 4 Pro have significantly improved noise-canceling capabilities, touting it to be 3x stronger in attenuating outside noises and with a total of 6 mics. Like with pricier alternatives, the new Anker buds also support adaptive ANC, which is specified to automatically change the parameters every 0.3 seconds. This is helped by a barometric sensor for more dynamic adjustments.

Furthermore, you get a dual driver inside consisting of a 10.5 mm bass driver and a titanium-coated tweeter. The earbuds are high-res audio certified as well, shipping with LDAC codec, and can play spatial audio.

In battery life, the Anker Liberty 4 Pro last longer with up to 40 hours of playback time with the charging case. More importantly, they charge twice as fast as the Liberty 3 Pro via wired charging according to Anker.

The Anker Liberty 4 Pro are available today and the company is bundling a travel bag accessory for those who will order during the initial launch.

