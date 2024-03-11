Android 14: Which Samsung Phones Will Receive the One UI 6 Update?
Less than a month after the stable release of Android 14, Samsung started to roll out its One UI 6 update based on the Google system. Keep reading to find out which Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets will be updated to Android 14 with One UI 6.
With a reasonably clear Android update policy, Samsung phones are covered by some of the best promises regarding new system versions, and recently, even getting them before the competition in the intermediate and low-end markets. Executives from the South Korean brand announced their intention to deliver the updates even faster in 2023, a tough act, after almost completing its Android 13 updates before the end of 2022.
Looking at both Samsung's policy and the brand's track record in the past two years, we have a pretty good picture of which Galaxy phones and tablets will be upgraded to Android 14. And most of those suspicions were confirmed when Samsung released its official schedule on the Samsung Members app.
Table of Contents:
- Galaxy A series update
- Galaxy S series update
- Galaxy Z series update
- Galaxy M series update
- Galaxy XCover series upgrade
- Galaxy Tab series upgrade
Galaxy A series Android 14 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy A04e
|n/a
|Feb/2024
|Galaxy A04s
|February 2024
|Galaxy A05s
|n/a
|Feb/2024
|Galaxy A13 4G
|February 2024
|Jan/2024
|Galaxy A13 5G
|February 2024
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy A14 4G
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy A14 5G
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy A23 4G
|n/a
|Jan/2024
|Galaxy A23 5G
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy A24
|n/a
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy A33 - Read review
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy A34 - Read review
|November 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy A52
|December 2023
|Jan/2024
|Galaxy A52 5G - Read review
|December 2023
|Jan/2024
|Galaxy A52s
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy A53 - Read review
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy A54 - Read review
|November 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy A72 - Read review
|December 2023
|Jan/2024
|Galaxy A73
|n/a
|Nov/2023
Galaxy S series Android 14 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy S21 - Read review
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy S21+ - Read review
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy S21 FE - Read review
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy S21 Ultra - Read review
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy S22 - Read review
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy S22+ - Read review
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy S22 Ultra - Read review
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy S23 - Read review
|October 2023
|Oct/2023
|Galaxy S23+ - Read review
|October 2023
|Oct/2023
|Galaxy S23 FE - Read review
|n/a
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy S23 Ultra - Read review
|October 2023
|Oct/2023
Galaxy Z series Android 14 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy Z Flip 3 - Read review
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy Z Flip 4 - Read review
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy Z Flip 5 - Read review
|November 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy Z Fold 3 - Read review
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy Z Fold 4 - Read review
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Read review
|November 2023
|Nov/2023
Galaxy M series Android 14 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy M13 / F13
|February 2024
|Jan/2024
|Galaxy M14 / F14
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy M23 / F23
|February 2024
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy M33
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy M53
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy M54 / F54
|-
|Dec/2023
Galaxy XCover series Android 14 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy XCover 6 Pro - Read review
|December 2023
Galaxy Tab series Android 14 update
|Model
|Announced update date
|Distribution start
|Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
|February 2024
|Jan/2024
|Galaxy Tab A8
|February 2024
|Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
|January 2024
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
|November 2023
|Jan/2024
|Galaxy Tab S7 FE - Read review
|January 2024
|Galaxy Tab S8
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy Tab S8+ - Read review
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra - Read review
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy Tab S9
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy Tab S9+ - Read review
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra - Read review
|December 2023
|Nov/2023
|Galaxy Tab S9 FE
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
|Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
|December 2023
|Dec/2023
It is worth noting that the Galaxy Note range is scheduled to stay on Android 13, with security updates throughout 2023. The same is true for devices like the Galaxy S20, Flip, and Fold families. On the other hand, new models launched in 2023 should be eligible for Android 14.
That's all. Remember that Samsung only tends to confirm the devices they will update after launching the next One UI version—presumably One UI 6. After which the Samsung Members app is updated with a notification on not only the list of devices but also the expected timeframe for each of them in the different regions.
Until then, be sure to bookmark this page and check for updates. Did we forget a model? What do you expect from the One UI 6+Android 14 combo? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Article updated in March 2024 with additional Galaxy (A04e and A05s) phones updating to Android 14.
Source: Samsung
