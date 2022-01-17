Fire sale! Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets are at their cheapest prices ever!

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is currently in a "hot" deal on the Amazon Store. The popular tablet is known to be an absolute bang for the buck, and even some NextPit editors choose them as a go-to gift!

TL;DR

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is half price on Amazon.

From the original $89.99 for only $44.99 .

for only . It is an ideal daily tablet for all your streaming needs.

Other models are also discounted.

The mid-range tablet is currently 50% off at the e-commerce giant, with special discount for the 7 and 10-inch models as well. According to price check tool CamelCamelCamel , the Fire HD 8 model is at its lowest price ever!

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $44.99

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet for $54.99

Both the standard and Plus models are going for half the usual price. And if you are curious what do you get with the Plus variant, it basically adds one extra GB of RAM and wireless charging.

Why choose the Amazon Fire HD tablets?

The Amazon Fire HD tablets are low-cost Android devices from Amazon, running a customized version of Google's operating system. Besides installing apps from the proprietary Amazon App Store, users can sideload the Google Play Store and download the same apps found in the Android phones.

Read also: How to install Google apps on the Amazon Fire tablet

You can choose to receive the tablet preloaded with your own Amazon account, but the Fire tablets are also great options to gift friends and family, with access to Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, and many other streaming services.

If the 8-inch screen size is too big or small for your taste, Amazon is also discounting its other Fire tablet models. The 10-incher comes with a faster processor, while the Fire 7 model is going for an impressive $34.99.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $34.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $109.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet for $139.99

And if you have kids in the house, it may be worth considering the Kids models, with a "kid-proof case" for extra protection, besides a tailored interface for kids with curated content and apps:

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for $49.99

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet for $79.99

Are you interested in similar deals? Let me know in the comments!