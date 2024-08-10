Seven years have passed since the first Echo Spot from Amazon. In 2024, the e-commerce giant relaunched it and presented it as a compact speaker with a small display—and without a camera. Is the Amazon Echo Spot (2024) more than just a smart alarm clock? We find out for you in this test.

Design and display

The Amazon Echo Spot (2024) only has a small 2.83-inch display and is therefore not intended for YouTube or Netflix. The display is perfectly suited to these other tasks, which we can also say for the overall appealing and compact design.

Pros:

Beautiful, simple design.

Display with nicely done animations and night mode.

No camera.

Cons:

Night mode does not work with voice commands.

Don't be fooled: The display is smaller than the tinted, crescent-shaped glass would have us believe. / © nextpit

At 11.3 x 10.3 x 11.1 cm, the new Echo Spot is quite similar in shape to the fifth-generation Echo Spot we tested a few months back, but a little larger. However, it is compact enough for the bedside cabinet and that is exactly where the device belongs. We are therefore dealing with a kind of hemisphere with a flat front. You can clearly see the division of tasks in the picture above: a little more than the upper half is dedicated to the display, the lower half to the 44.5 mm speaker.

Bear in mind that although the crescent-shaped glass looks great, it is significantly larger than the actual display, which has a screen diagonal of 2.83 inches. There are three controls on the top: In the middle is the switch with which you switch the microphones on or off, which is framed by the "volume up" and "volume down" buttons - so old Echo hands will find their way around straight away.

Simple button line-up: volume control and microphone button. / © nextpit

If you miss something like alarm clock buttons: Yes, I miss them too, we'll talk about them later. In terms of connectivity, there is only one connection, which is logically for the 15 W power supply unit that is included in the box.

The Spot has a slimmed-down display compared to the original Spot. Sounds like a downgrade, but I don't think it actually is one. The display with its 240 x 320 pixels doesn't have video support for YouTube or other video apps, and concentrates on rudimentary displays such as the time, songs being played, or the weather.

There is also no longer a built-in camera. I also think that's a good thing—nobody needs to see me lying in bed in the bedroom. And I watch video content on all kinds of displays, but certainly not on the less than three-inch panel of my alarm clock!

The presentation on the display is great, you have various color schemes and nice animations at your disposal—nobody really misses OLED here. There's just one thing about the display that annoys me: if you switch to the night mode, the device dims the display down pleasantly—but it lights up again at full power as soon as you give a voice command, such as starting a podcast.

Finally, a word on sustainability: According to Amazon, the device is made from 36% recycled materials.