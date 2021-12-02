Ouch: Amazon's app store doesn't work with Android 12

If you're using an Android phone, you're probably familiar with the Google Play Store! However, this is not the only source for new apps. Amazon offers its own app store with special apps, but it has massive problems with Android 12. The Amazon Appstore is not compatible with the new operating system due to a rights management issue.

TL;DR

Amazon Appstore does not work on Android 12 devices.

Downloaded apps can no longer be used after the update.

Amazon is currently working on a solution.

According to information from Android forums Slashdot and Liliputing, readers are complaining about Amazon! Apps downloaded from the shipping giant's store no longer work on Android 12. Since the update to the new operating system, the apps can no longer be launched and used. Some users even report that their entire downloads no longer show up in the app store's library.

The reason for this is Amazon's DRM, or digital rights management. This conflicts with Android 12 and thus revokes the usage rights of all apps. This causes users with the new operating system to not have access to the applications of Amazon, no matter how much they try. The whole thing is especially annoying if you rely on certain apps from the platform.

What is the Amazon Appstore?

The Amazon Appstore is an alternative source for apps on Android. Unlike the Google Play Store, it is not pre-installed on smartphones but has to be installed on the phone as an APK first. If we now compare the selection of apps, we can see that the Google Play Store offers almost five times as many apps with just under 2.56 million apps compared to its competitor from Amazon with just under 460,000 apps.

On the other hand, the Appstore has the advantage that you can use it independently from Google. So if you prefer to use your apps without the connection to the mega-corporation, Amazon's store is definitely worth a recommendation – at least if you use Android 11.

Amazon takes care of the problem

Now that Android 12 has been officially released a little over a month ago, Amazon is taking on the problem. The shipping giant has aknowledged and is looking into the problem. The company confirms that there are issues with the app store. However, these only affect smartphones – the company's own Fire tablets and the Amazon Fire TV Sticks are not affected.

If you want to try the new Android 12, but actively use the Amazon Appstore, then better wait a little longer. As soon as the problem is fixed, you'll hear about it on NextPit.

This article was written by Dustin Porth as part of a trial. Since Dustin doesn't have a NextPit account, the text was published under Ben's name.